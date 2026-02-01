Mbalula faces pressure over handling of Joburg ANC conference disputes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula is expected to come under scrutiny over his handling of the disputes emerging from the recent Johannesburg regional conference when the party’s national officials meet this week.

Mbalula is expected to present a full report to the officials, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will detail what has transpired since the co9nference that elected Loyiso Masuku as regional chairperson over his ally Dada Morero.

Mbalula is expected to touch on allegations of election fraud, conflict of interest, improper handling of ballot boxes and the involvement of the police, among others.

