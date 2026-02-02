Cyberthreats meet their match as Norton launches enhanced AI to fight back

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Norton’s enhanced AI-powered technology is leading the pack in protecting users from scams.

Fuelled by phony calls, texts, emails, and websites, 90% of all cyberthreats now originate from scams and social engineering threats, which manipulate users into revealing sensitive information or taking actions that compromise their security.

This figure has nearly tripled since 2021, reaching record highs, according to Norton, a cyber safety leader and part of Nasdaq-listed software company Gen Digital.

Like the first domino tipping over and setting off a chain reaction, scams are the initial event that can trigger a series of serious attacks, including identity theft and financial fraud.

To help people stay safe in this increasingly risky digital landscape, Norton has launched enhanced AI-powered scam protection.

Available across the Norton Cyber Safety product lineup, Genie Scam Protection and Genie Scam Protection Pro provide advanced AI protection in all the usual hotbeds for scams over texts, phone calls, emails, and web.

Like a detective searching for clues, the Norton Genie AI analyses the meaning of words, not just links, to spot hidden scam patterns even the most careful person can miss.

Launched in 2023, Norton Genie was the first app using AI to provide real-time analysis of suspicious messages and images. As millions engage with Norton Genie for instant help and advice about potential scams, the AI powering Genie constantly learns and becomes even more effective at helping people.

Now with the enhanced Genie Scam Protection built directly into its plans, Norton is delivering comprehensive “set it and forget it” scam protection that works proactively to help people be safer, wherever this connected world may take them.

Leena Elias, chief product officer at Gen Digital, says: “Today’s scams are not the scams you could spot a mile away with the naked eye. Scammers are tapping into AI to speed up their schemes and make them more believable.

Couple that with the sheer volume of emails, texts, and calls we’re getting every day; it’s clear we need technology on our side to help us avoid becoming the next victim.

“We’ve built enhanced AI-powered scam protection directly into our Norton products to provide the powerful, always-on scam defence our customers need to protect their digital and financial safety.”

Genie Scam Protection features are included at no extra cost as part of Norton’s Cyber Safety products on desktop and mobile, including Norton AntiVirus Plus, Norton Mobile Security, and Norton 360 plans.

Key features:

Safe SMS: Uses Norton Genie AI to detect sophisticated scams in text messages by analysing the meaning of words used by scammers. It is available exclusively on mobile, where you need it most.

Uses Norton Genie AI to detect sophisticated scams in text messages by analysing the meaning of words used by scammers. It is available exclusively on mobile, where you need it most. Safe Web: Provides advanced AI scam protection when shopping or browsing online.

Provides advanced AI scam protection when shopping or browsing online. Genie AI-powered Scam Assistant : Integrates the Norton Genie AI app to provide instant guidance on scams and suspicious offers with a single tap.

: Integrates the Norton Genie AI app to provide instant guidance on scams and suspicious offers with a single tap. Norton Private Browser: Blocks phishing scams and annoying ads to help people browse, bank and shop with confidence. This feature is available on desktop versions of Norton Private Browser.

*Some features, such as Safe SMS and SafeCall, are only available on mobile.