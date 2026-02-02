News

Former Peru foreign minister dies in prison hospital in Brazil

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Former Peruvian foreign minister Augusto Blacker Miller died in a prison hospital in Rio de Janeiro. (123RF/oneinchpunch)

Former Peruvian foreign minister Augusto Blacker Miller, who was arrested in Brazil in December, died in a prison hospital in Rio de Janeiro late last month, the state penitentiary authority said on Monday.

Miller, 80, died on January 23 at the Hamilton Agostinho Penal Hospital in the Gericino prison complex after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, the authority said in a statement.

Miller, who served under former President Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s, had been on the run since an Albanian court sentenced him in a fraud case and was wanted by Interpol when Brazil’s federal police arrested him in December.

