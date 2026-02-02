Surprise birthday party hijacked by armed robbers in Philippi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the three men who allegedly robbed people at a surprise birthday party in Phllipi.

What began as a joyful family celebration in Philippi ended in terror on Saturday night when armed men allegedly posed as guests at a surprise birthday party before robbing and assaulting those inside the home.

Police spokesperson Const Ndakhe Gwala stated that the incident occurred at a house on Sixwayikatu Street, Browns Farm, where three unknown men arrived during the celebration.

“They came in pretending to be guests, greeted everyone warmly and even hugged some of the victims. They then left briefly and returned armed with a firearm, demanding cellphones and money,” said Gwala.

The suspects fled the scene with 12 cellphones, R130 in cash and alcohol.

A family member later shared details of the ordeal on X, saying the party was being held inside the house when the men forced their way in and fired a shot.

“They took 12 phones, and there was a toddler in the house. Please be vigilant and keep your gates locked. All three attacked my father and assaulted his sister. They also threatened to kill my mother,” the post read.

The family member added that the victims were held at gunpoint and forced to unlock their phones and disable tracking features before the suspects escaped.

Gwala confirmed that Philippi detectives are investigating a case of house robbery.

“No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

TimesLIVE