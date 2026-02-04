Government, farmers unite to contain foot-and-mouth disease in Western Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Farms in the Western Cape have been placed under quarantine to prevent further spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

The Western Cape government has backed intensified measures to contain the outbreak of foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease in the province, with affected properties placed under quarantine to prevent the disease spreading further.

The provincial cabinet on Wednesday received an update on the steps being taken by the provincial government and agricultural stakeholders to manage the disease, which has so far been contained in the Western Cape.

FMD is a controlled animal disease in South Africa. While it poses no risk to humans, it is highly contagious among cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

The virus spreads through direct animal contact or indirectly via contaminated vehicles, equipment, clothing or feed.

Western Cape Veterinary Services confirmed an outbreak of FMD in November 2025 on a farm near Gouda. At the time, immediate containment and biosecurity measures were instituted to limit transmission.

Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said the movement of livestock remains one of the highest-risk pathways for spreading the virus.

“We cannot afford any lapses that could threaten our agricultural sector, rural livelihoods or food security,” he said.

We must continue to work together, utilising all measures at our disposal to eradicate FMD. We will act swiftly to protect farmers, animals and jobs. — Dr Ivan Meyer, Western Cape MEC for agriculture, economic development, and tourism

Sileku said provincial traffic officers would intensify inspections at all provincial entry points, including major highways, arterials and weighbridges.

“Our teams are being deployed to conduct thorough vehicle checks, verify documentation and ensure compliance with all restrictions governing the transport of cloven-hoofed animals. We will work closely with veterinary services, law enforcement partners and neighbouring provinces to ensure that only properly authorised and safely transported livestock enters or moves through the Western Cape,” he said.

Western Cape MEC for agriculture, economic development, and tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, said protecting the livestock sector and jobs is the province’s priority.

“Through co-ordinated action, strict biosecurity and unwavering partnerships with our farmers, veterinarians and industry bodies, we are containing this outbreak and safeguarding the agricultural economy,” Meyer said. “We will continue to act decisively, guided by science and collaboration, to prevent further spread and ensure the resilience of our province’s livestock industry.”

Premier Alan Winde emphasised the need for continued co-operation across sectors. “We must continue to work together, utilising all measures at our disposal to eradicate FMD. We will act swiftly to protect farmers, animals and jobs. Co-ordinated surveillance, strict biosecurity and transparent communication are essential,” he said. “By working with industry and communities, we can halt the spread, restore confidence and safeguard food security across the Western Cape through vigilance and science-led action.”

The cabinet noted and endorsed several ongoing measures aimed at preventing the further spread of the disease. These include:

Placing the affected property under quarantine, along with two additional properties in the Velddrif and Bredasdorp areas, from where cattle are believed to have been moved to the Gouda farm.

Quarantining all properties with cloven-hoofed animals within a 10km radius of the affected area while veterinary teams conduct inspections.

Conducting epidemiological tracing.

Strengthening communication with stakeholders.

Establishing roadblocks and inspection points to monitor and regulate livestock movement into and within the province.

The response is being implemented through a joint effort involving the Western Cape government, Agri Western Cape, affected municipalities and other stakeholders to prevent wider economic and agricultural impacts.

The provincial cabinet has endorsed a continued whole-of-society approach to managing FMD, noting that effective disease control cannot rest with government alone. It further supported collaboration between the provincial department of agriculture, neighbouring provinces and the national department of agriculture’s foot-and-mouth disease task team, which is co-ordinating a nationwide strategy to control and ultimately eradicate the disease within the next decade. The cabinet has also requested the task team to consider border closures to limit the risk of spread from neighbouring provinces.

TimesLIVE