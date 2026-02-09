Homes flooded in Overstrand as level 4 storm batters Overberg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Several houses have been flooded in Overstrand Municipality.

Several homes in the Overstrand municipality in the Western Cape were flooded as a level 4 storm brought heavy rainfall to parts of the Overberg on Sunday.

According to the municipality, intense rainfall began shortly after midday in the Gansbaai and Stanford areas, leading to widespread flooding of roads and residential properties.

The SA Weather Service had earlier issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, cautioning that the conditions could result in localised flooding across the Overberg district.

Overstrand municipal manager Dean O’Neill said the stormwater infrastructure was struggling to cope.

“Stormwater pipes are unable to accommodate the floodwaters timeously, and many properties have been flooded,” O’Neill said, adding that the level 4 storm warning remained in effect.

Frustrated residents took to social media to share their experiences.

George Munro said his home in Fisherhaven was flooded, although the damage was less severe than in other areas.

“I was only ankle-deep in the house,” he said.

Another resident, Bongiwe Makapela, said her house was fully flooded and that she had been waiting for help from the municipality.

O’Neill said municipal operational teams, supported by the fire department and law enforcement, are working to open blocked stormwater lines, divert water away from homes where possible, and distribute sandbags to affected communities.

In Kleinmond and Betty’s Bay, water continues to run off the mountains, increasing the risk of further flooding and potential mudslides. The Greater Hermanus area remains in need of sandbags and help with water diversion.

The municipality confirmed that the main water pipe in Hawston was damaged by floodwater, resulting in a water supply interruption until at least 6pm. Repair work continued, it said, though the estimated restoration time may change due to challenging conditions.

Overstrand deputy mayor Elnora Gillion appealed to residents and businesses to assist households affected by the floods.

Sewer pump stations under pressure

Sewer pump stations throughout Overstrand are experiencing stormwater overflows. Warning signs will be installed where required, and water quality testing will be conducted.

“Our traffic officials are visible, and roads are under continuous monitoring. Please drive carefully, reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance,” O’Neill said.

He added that all major roads in the Overstrand remain open, with the following updates:

The R320 Hemel-en-Aarde Road has been reopened

Bergsig Street in Sandbaai has reopened

The R44 Clarence Drive is open, although sand and rocks remain on the road and maintenance teams are on site

Several smaller roads remain flooded and closed

Karwyderskraal/Boontjieskraal Road remains closed

Water at the R43 Stanford Bridge is flowing freely.

Call for donations

Overstrand deputy mayor Elnora Gillion appealed to residents and businesses to help affected households.

She said Hawston and Fisherhaven had been severely affected by heavy rainfall since Saturday night, leaving many homes flooded with no dry areas remaining.

“In light of this, residents are urged to help with donations of warm food, blankets, towels and pet food,” Gillion said.

Donation drop-off points have been set up at:

Hawston Thusong Centre

OK Minimarket, Onrus.

