South Africans fighting in Russia-Ukraine war to pull out

The governments of Russia and South Africa have agreed to work together in withdrawing South Africans taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This is according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya, who indicated that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had recently discussed the matter.

Magwenya said after those talks, the Kremlin and the Union Buildings resolved that South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine should immediately withdraw and return home.

“President Ramaphosa and President Putin pledged their support to the processes of returning South Africans fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine,” said Magwenya.

“In this regard, teams from both sides will continue their engagement towards the finalisation of this process.”

Magwenya added that Ramaphosa remained committed towards diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed South Africa’s ongoing support for diplomatic and peaceful efforts aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“This is in line with South Africa’s long-standing position during talks with both sides that all wars end through negotiations.”

