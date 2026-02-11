WATCH | Joburg water crisis: ‘Sometimes I go to a hotel to bathe’ – Lesufi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, during their visit to the Brixton reservoir in Johannesburg addressing water shortages in the area

“I also experience water shortages and in certain instances I had to go to a certain hotel so I could bathe and go to my commitments.”

This is Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi responding to an angry crowd during a visit by government officials to a reservoir in Brixton, Johannesburg.

“People think that if there is no water, then ourselves and our families get special water. We don’t ... we also go through the same inconveniences, like any other person. There is no special water or pipe designed to serve other people. Our families, our relatives, our constituencies suffer the same pain.

‘We don’t have water when the community doesn’t have water, but what we have is the responsibility to fix the problem and the problem is almost fixed," said Lesufi.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he also faces water shortages and is not special. “I had to go shower at a hotel…there is no special pipes.” @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/u7ceYIVffE — Koena Mashale (@Koena_xM) February 11, 2026

His comments have raised some eyebrows on social media, with many accusing him of being tone-deaf.

For the past two weeks, several parts of Joburg have been hit by a water crisis that resulted in dry taps in areas like Parktown North, Midrand, Brixton, and Westedene. Some residents even hit the streets on Wednesday to protest.

David Mahlobo, deputy minister of water and sanitation, who accompanied Lesufi together with Joburg mayor Dada Morero, said his department may have to introduce soft restrictions to deal with the crisis.

