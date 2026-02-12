Protesters challenge Cyril Ramaphosa on farm killings and service delivery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A small group of protesters affiliated with Operation Dudula and Stop Farm Killings gathered a few metres from Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, chanting struggle songs as final preparations for Thursday night’s state of the nation address (Sona) continue.

Zethu Booi of Operation Dudula said the president has been making promises “for years” without meaningful change on the ground.

She said there are three key issues the group wants addressed in the speech: plans to grow the economy, the placement of pupils in schools, and improved service delivery in townships.

“There are children who have not yet been placed and are sitting at home. Others were not placed last year. We want a system that works for poor people so that our children don’t miss out on school,” said Booi.

She added that many South Africans are frustrated by what they see as repeated pledges on job creation while unemployment remains high.

“Every year we hear about job opportunities, but the unemployment rate is still high and the economy is going down,” she said.

Booi also called for greater support for local informal traders in townships, arguing that the township economy should prioritise South Africans.

“Our kids are dying from buying goods from these spaza shops. The government said foreign-owned spaza shops must register, but no one is following up to see if they are registered,” she claimed.

The demonstrators say they are unhappy with what they describe as “empty promises” made year after year. Instead of delivering another speech, they say President Cyril Ramaphosa should visit township communities and informal settlements where residents continue to live without reliable access to water and other basic services.

According to the group, many families are struggling to afford essential necessities, including food and electricity.

Phakamile Sithole from Stop Farm Killings said farm murders remain a serious concern and accused the government of downplaying the issue.

“The president must not say there are no farm killings. We are on the ground and we have our own statistics. Since January, eight farmers have been killed. The killing of farmers and farm workers is still happening in our country,” he said.

Police were monitoring the protest, which remained peaceful.

