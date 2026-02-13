Electrical fault suspected in Premier Hotel fire near OR Tambo International Airport

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One guest was rescued from a seventh floor balcony when a fire broke out at the Premier Hotel adjacent to OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire at the Premier Hotel adjacent to OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.

Ekurhuleni emergency medical services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said City of Ekurhuleni (CoE) firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze after receiving a late-night emergency call.

“A well alight structural fire call was received via the life-threatening emergency call centre and resources were promptly dispatched for intervention. The call was logged at 11.20pm and resources were mobilised to the scene,” said Ntladi.

He said two primary responding CoE fire station crews, Albertina Sisulu and Kempton Park, were backed up by teams from Farrarmere and Boksburg Leon Ferreira fire stations.

“On arrival, the bigger part of the eight-storey hotel building was in a cloud of smoke,” said Ntladi.

“Firefighters assisted with the already in process evacuation procedures of guests and staff members while other firefighters started fire suppression activities,” he said.

Ntladi said flames were spotted on the seventh floor and the entire upper floor was high risk. Firefighting hoses were connected from the wet raising water pipelines systems for effective suppression.

During the operation, one guest had to be rescued from a seventh floor balcony.

“Secondary search, rescue and recovery commenced and everyone was accounted for,” said Ntladi.

“A roll call was taken and all 158 guests and 23 staff members were at the assembly point and safe,” he said.

Two guests, aged 60 and 41, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics but declined hospitalisation.

Ntladi said the seat of the fire was traced to a guest’s room on the seventh floor, where it spread rapidly to adjacent rooms and the upper floor.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it is alleged an electrical short-circuit at a wall plug where a portable appliance was connected might be the cause of the fire,” he said.

Fire crews used a positive pressure ventilator (PPV) system to clear smoke from the building.

Ntladi said 11 guest rooms sustained intense smoke damage. According to information received on site, the hotel was 50% booked at the time of the incident.

TimesLIVE