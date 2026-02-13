Road to Literacy: nominate a school to win one of 2,000 trolley libraries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Now in its fifth year, the Avbob Road to Literacy campaign has put over 1.9-million educational books in the hands of young learners across SA.

Avbob has kicked off the fifth edition of its annual Road to Literacy campaign. This successful campaign, run in partnership with Oxford University Press Southern Africa (OUPSA), is built on one simple truth: reading changes lives.

Together, the companies are calling on the public to nominate primary schools and education non-profit organisations (NPOs) across SA to receive one of 2,000 fully stocked trolley libraries — twice as many as distributed last year — worth a total of R115m.

A fantastic resource for teachers, each trolley is valued at around R57,500 and is packed with 500 OUPSA books. The collections, available in all 11 official written languages, are carefully chosen to support literacy and numeracy and aligned with the CAPS curriculum.

By giving learners regular access to age-appropriate, engaging books, these ready-to-use classroom libraries are designed to help empower young minds and nurture a lifelong love of reading.

We’ve seen how a single trolley [library] can change the energy of a classroom and the confidence of a learner — Nakedi Pilane, Avbob

“Year five [of the Road to Literacy campaign] is our most ambitious to date. Two thousand trolley libraries mean an additional 1-million books in the hands of young readers,” says Nakedi Pilane, executive director: Business Development and Financial Services at Avbob.

“Speaking to educators who’ve received trolleys has shown me just how transformative this campaign is,” says OUPSA MD Karen Simpson.

“Access to books in a learner’s mother tongue improves reading for meaning at formative stages and classroom engagement and contributes towards retention of learners through their school career.

“This campaign gives the public a unique opportunity to help address SA’s literacy crisis and support their local schools by simply spending a few minutes submitting a nomination.”

Your nomination could be the difference between a learner who struggles without appropriate books and a budding reader who discovers all the opportunities literacy unlocks.

How can you nominate a school or NPO?

Anyone can “Nominate to Educate” — parents, teachers, principals, learners, alumni, community members, and even NPOs are welcome to nominate worthy recipients.

Nominees should be underserviced public primary schools or education-focused NPOs that will use the trolley library to strengthen reading in the Foundation and Intermediate Phases.

Each nomination will be carefully reviewed to ensure a fair and impactful selection process. The aim is to identify schools and organisations that not only demonstrate need but also show deep commitment to improving literacy in their communities.

To submit your nomination, simply visit the Avbob Road to Literacy website and complete the online form before March 31.

You’ll also find full details on eligibility, selection and timelines on the website.

What is the impact of Road To Literacy?

“Our commitment to literacy extends beyond donation. It’s about creating a lasting change through initiatives that work,” says Pilane.

“Through the Avbob Road to Literacy campaign, we are able to reach schools that lack resources, helping to nurture a generation of readers who can imagine and achieve more.”

Over the past four years, the campaign has consistently built momentum by expanding the number of trolleys donated, deepening community engagement, and growing the number of learners reached.

Impact by numbers to date:

Approximately 4,000* trolley libraries donated to schools and education NPOs across the country

1,966,000 books donated

29,525 nominations submitted

R227m invested

The campaign complements Avbob’s broader literacy investments, including the Avbob Container Library Project, which converts shipping containers into fully equipped libraries that serve learners and communities by transforming them into welcoming, functional spaces that make books accessible to all.

Spread the word

In addition to submitting your nomination, consider sharing this link to the Avbob Road to Literacy website: https://bit.ly/4sJLVZ2

Sharing ensures broader awareness, meaning more nominations for more deserving schools and NPOs.

This article was sponsored by Avbob.

*Donated through Avbob Road to Literacy and the Avbob CSI Committee.