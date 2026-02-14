Leadership flaws hinder water delivery, says auditor-general

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Auditor-general (AG) Tsakani Maluleke has decried how water and wastewater infrastructure maintenance has been neglected across the water value chain.

The AG published a water audit report in December in which she lays part of the blame on poor planning and underspending by authorities responsible for ensuring citizens have water in their taps.

“Just over a third of the water-service authorities we audited (34) did not have water maintenance plans or did not provide us with evidence to confirm the existence of such plans, while 130 of them spent less than the National Treasury’s recommended 8% of the value of their property, plant and equipment on repairing and maintaining infrastructure (including water infrastructure). The average spend was 3%,” the report said.

The managing of water losses and the time taken to repair water leaks were scored as critical or poor at 83 of the [country’s] water-service authorities — Tsakani Maluleke

Maluleke identified the main reasons for the slowdown in the water authorities’ provision of essential services. She said inadequate co-ordination and collaboration across the sector were leading to poor oversight, fragmented planning and inconsistent reporting.

She said “inadequate institutional capability — which includes vacancies, lack of skills, and instability in leadership, as well as poor monitoring, weak accountability, and a lack of consequences” was responsible for the current state of affairs.

The AG criticised the capacity of those running water utilities and emphasised that the authorities needed to have the appropriate skills and expertise to carry out their high-level duties.

“The availability of skilled staff to implement water-conservation and demand initiatives, including the prevention of water losses, was scored as either critical or poor at 74 of the water-service authorities, based on occupancy levels, qualifications and skills and experience.

“The managing of water losses and the time taken to repair water leaks were scored as critical or poor at 83 of the [country’s] water-service authorities.”

Maluleke said municipal councils not holding municipal managers of water-service authorities accountable was a weakness in water-development planning.

A structured approach to proper planning for water resources, including ensuring adequate budgets and capable staff, was required to meet current and future demand for water, she said.

“The country’s water infrastructure has not kept pace with the growing service delivery demands, resulting in a backlog in building new water infrastructure.”