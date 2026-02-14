Madibeng mayor ‘sat on reports’ about looted millions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane has been implicated in wrongdoing in a forensic investigation. File photo.

The Madibeng municipality in North West appointed multiple service providers for the same job as millions meant to pay Eskom and water boards were stolen by fraudulently diverting payments into private bank accounts, a forensic report has found.

Officials suspected of wrongdoing were let off scot-free and allowed back at work without “proper investigation undertaken”.

The damning report, which has not been made public but which the Sunday Times has seen, reveals rampant corruption and maladministration under the tenure of controversial mayor Douglas Maimane who has also been implicated in wrongdoing.

Maimane’s spokesperson Thabo Skhosana said it would be “unsound” for Maimane to comment on the forensic report before it is tabled in council.

An investigation was launched in 2025 after co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Velenkosini Hlabisa referred a complaint — sent to his office by a community member — to co-operative governance MEC Oageng Molapisi. The report found that Maimane sat on reports meant to be tabled in council.

Corruption must be rooted out, that is why we would be following up on this case — Velenkosini Hlabisa, Cogta minister

Seven forensic reports have yet to be put before council, including those of concluded investigations, which means no action is being taken against those implicated.

Other findings include:

Bulk accounts of Eskom and water boards were unlawfully changed on the municipal system which led to fraudulent payments amounting to millions;

IT company Intelligence Everywhere was unlawfully appointed against the directives of a court order that had challenged the inception of the service, while another IT contract awarded to Sizwe IT was unlawfully extended;

The appointment of the municipal manager was not compliant with the Municipal Systems Act, and

The municipality failed to comply with its own policies by extending acting periods of middle management.

The report noted that investigators were given outdated records. No records for 2024 up until the completion of the report were provided.

Hlabisa told the Sunday Times there would be “consequence management. Corruption must be rooted out, that is why we would be following up on this case.”

The report’s recommendations, which include action against Maimane, are binding, he said.

“The recommendations ... are not open for discussion in a sense of accepting or rejecting. When they are sent to the council, it is for implementation purposes,” Hlabisa said.

Molapisi told the Sunday Times he was awaiting a response from Maimane before the report is tabled in council.

Sizwe IT spokesperson Lerato Ndlovu did not respond to a request for comment.

Intelligence Everywhere CEO Sipho Masinga rubbished findings relating to the company.

“Inasmuch as I’m aware of the investigation, we were not contacted by the investigators for our side of the story. We won in court and hence we got the contract. The findings of the investigation are based on rumours.”

Masinga provided the Sunday Times with copies of the high court ruling in their favour after a contractual dispute with Madibeng over the tender.

Madibeng spokesperson Tumelo Tshabalala declined to comment.

“We are yet to receive the report from the MEC. We shall comment at the right time,” Tshabalala said on Friday.

Maimane is no stranger to controversy as he is subject to numerous investigations by the public protector, including for alleged nepotism after his daughter was appointed by the municipality when he became mayor.

He is also under investigation after a municipal bakkie was involved in an accident as it was allegedly conducting work on his farm while being driven by a man privately hired by Maimane.

In January, two of his VIP protection officers allegedly shot and killed a member of the SANDF in front of his wife on the R80 towards Mabopane.

The officers, Thabang Eugene Sohole and Michael Makampe, are charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and operating an unauthorised vehicle fitted with blue identification lamps on a public road.

They have been granted bail of R20,000 each in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court.