Musk’s AI chatbot Grok’s US market share jumps amid sexualised images backlash, data shows

Grok has been gaining ground in the US. File photo

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, has been gaining ground in the US over the past months, data showed, even as it draws global censure and regulatory scrutiny after being used to generate a wave of non-consensual sexualised images of women and minors.

The US market share of the tool rose to 17.8% last month from 14% in December and 1.9% in January 2025, according to data from research firm Apptopia.

The increase bodes well for money-losing xAI, the Musk-owned startup behind Grok, which was launched about three years ago and has been spending aggressively to scale the infrastructure needed to stay competitive in Silicon Valley’s artificial intelligence race.

It comes before an initial public offering of Musk’s space firm SpaceX, which bought xAI earlier this month to consolidate his empire, and is meant to power his ambitions of putting AI data centres in orbit.

The deal valued SpaceX at $1-trillion (R15.95-trillion) and xAI at $250bn (R3.98 trillion), Reuters has reported.

The jump firmed Grok — built into Musk’s X social media platform — as the third most-used chatbot in the country in January, behind market leader OpenAI’s ChatGPT and second-placed Google Gemini, according to Apptopia data.

ChatGPT’s share slumped to 52.9% last month from 80.9% in January last year, while Gemini’s grew to 29.4% from 17.3% over the same period.

Grok flooded X last month with AI-altered, near-nude images of real people in response to user requests, triggering global outrage and probes. While curbs X announced stopped Grok’s account on the platform from producing such images, the Grok chatbox continues to do so when prompted, Reuters found earlier this month.

X and xAI did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on Friday.

Independent journalist Alex Kantrowitz’s Big Technology newsletter first reported the data.

Musk overhauled xAI’s management on Wednesday after recent departures of several co-founders that left the startup with only half of its original 12 co-founders and raised questions about stability at the company.

But he cheered the growth in usage at the platform.

“We have also generated six billion images in the past 30 days. Google recently posted that one billion images were generated using Nano banana in 30 days,” an xAI executive said on Wednesday during an all-hands meeting posted on X, comparing xAI’s image-generation tool with that of Google’s.

“So, you know, we’re six times that, right?”

Reuters