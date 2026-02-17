Kassiesbaai fishers cry foul as permit cuts leave families without income

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Our boats carry generations of history across these waters, used by our great-grandfathers and grandmothers, but now the government has cut us from our livelihood.”

The anguish in Edwin Lawrence’s voice mirrors that of dozens of fishers in Kassiesbaai, a traditional fishing village near Arniston in the Overberg.

For 24 years, Lawrence has woken before dawn to push out to sea. Fishing has not only fed his own family but sustained six other households whose breadwinners work on his boat. This year, for the first time in more than two decades, he will not be going out.

He is among the small-scale fishers who did not receive a licence under the 2026–27 traditional linefish allocation.

“I have survived for years as a fisherman, but now that has been taken away from me. How am I supposed to feed my family? I have six people that I have employed who will be left jobless,” he said, standing at the harbour where generations before him once launched their wooden vessels.

Kassiesbaai’s economy is largely driven by traditional fishing. Nationally, the fisheries sector is estimated to contribute about R8bn annually, with small-scale fishers playing a key role in food security and sustainable catch practices.

But last week, the Arniston community was informed that vessel allocations for traditional linefish had been drastically reduced nationwide, from 565 boats to just 77.

In Kassiesbaai, of the 17 boats that historically operated, only four were granted permits. Each boat carries an average of eight crew members. Community leaders say this means at least 128 people in the village will be left without work, with the impact rippling through hundreds of dependants.

Lawrence says many families rely solely on fishing income to pay bonds, buy food and send their children to school.

“We were not even properly consulted. The decision was just communicated to us,” he said.

On Monday, fishers gathered at the harbour in protest, holding placards before handing a memorandum to representatives of the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment and the Cape Agulhas Municipality.

We cannot survive on only two boats. There are 128 people who will be left unemployed. The government is limiting our rights as traditional fishers — Rivona Europa, spokesperson for small-scale fishers

Speaking on behalf of the Arniston/Waenhuiskrans small-scale fishers, Rivona Europa said the allocation threatens the survival of the community.

“We cannot survive on only two boats. There are 128 people who will be left unemployed. The government is limiting our rights as traditional fishers,” she said.

Europa said the community had fought for years for recognition.

“Under apartheid, we were criminalised, marginalised and forcibly removed from the resources we lived from. More than 30 years into democracy, we are still treated as if we do not matter.”

In their memorandum, fishers referenced the landmark 2007 Kenneth George judgment, which instructed the government to develop a framework accommodating the socioeconomic rights of traditional and small-scale fishers. They said the 2012 gazetting of the Small-Scale Fisheries Policy had given them hope that historic injustices would be addressed.

Instead, they argue, the latest linefish decision violates their constitutional rights to food, livelihood, culture and dignity.

“Traditional linefish is the backbone of our communities. Thousands of fishers, including women and youth, depend on this for survival,” the memorandum states.

Among their demands are an immediate review and reversal of the 2026–27 linefish decision, a transparent reassessment of commercial sector allocations, caps on recreational fishing in the traditional linefish sector and an independent investigation into how the decision was made.

“Fishing is not just a job. It is our culture, our identity and intergenerational knowledge passed down over centuries,” Europa said. “When our access to the sea is taken away, we lose more than income; we lose dignity and heritage.”

Cape Agulhas Municipality spokesperson Gurswin Prins acknowledged the tension within the co-operative.

“There is a lot of pressure on the co-operative as they are over a hundred members, but now have to decide who can go to sea and who must stay behind. This in itself will create division and frustration,” he said.

Prins added that the municipality had not yet formally received a request for assistance from the fishers and would respond through the relevant channels once approached.

For Lawrence and others standing on the quiet harbour edge, the fear is not only about this season, but about whether their children will inherit the same life at sea.

“If we cannot fish,” he said, “what future is left for Kassiesbaai?”