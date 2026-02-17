WE’RE HIRING | Account manager, commercial sales manager, sales executive: partnerships and events, project manager: events

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POSITION: ACCOUNT MANAGER

REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES MANAGER

DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email:

mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing Date: 23 February 2026

Are you a hungry, ambitious sales professional who thrives on smashing targets and building strong client relationships? Arena Holdings wants you!

We’re looking for a results-driven sales executive to sell advertising solutions across our full portfolio of platforms. This is your chance to work with leading brands, grow your network, and make an impact in the media industry.

What you’ll do:

• Sell multi-platform advertising solutions and crush your revenue targets

• Find new business opportunities and build a powerful sales pipeline

• Collaborate with editorial, marketing, production, circulation, and finance to deliver creative campaigns

• Keep ahead of digital trends to educate clients and provide innovative solutions

• Be a trusted consultant and industry expert to decision-makers

What we’re looking for:

3–5 years of advertising sales experience

• Degree/diploma in business, marketing, or related field

• Strong and valuable professional network

• Self-motivated, target-driven and digitally savvy

• Valid driver’s licence and own vehicle.

If you’re ready to turn ideas into results, grow your career and exceed every target, we want to hear from you

POSITION: COMMERCIAL SALES MANAGER

REPORTING TO: GROUP SALES EXECUTIVE

POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email:

mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing Date: 23 February 2026

Ready to lead big conversations — and even bigger revenue?

Join one of Africa’s most influential media businesses and take ownership of high-value relationships across FMCG, financial services, telcos, and leading advertising agencies.

At Arena Holdings, you’ll represent powerhouse brands including Sunday Times, Sowetan and Business Day, alongside premium broadcast platforms on DStv and iconic music assets such as Gallo Music.

This is more than a sales role. It’s a strategic leadership opportunity.

What you’ll do:

• Exceed ambitious monthly revenue targets

• Own and grow key sector accounts

• Build trusted C-suite and agency partnerships

• Deliver innovative, cross-platform advertising solutions

• Lead negotiations, renewals, and upselling strategies

• Inspire and develop a high-performing commercial team

What you bring:

• 7+ years of proven sales success

• Strong agency and sector networks

• Sharp commercial instinct and negotiation expertise

• Confidence, resilience and strategic thinking

If you thrive in high-level conversations, love closing complex deals, and want to shape the future of integrated media in Africa, we want to hear from you.

Step into a role where influence meets impact. Apply now

POSITION: SALES EXECUTIVE: PARTNERSHIPS & EVENTS

REPORTING TO: MD: STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS & EVENTS

POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email:

mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing date: 23 February 2026

Do you thrive on building high-value partnerships and closing big deals? Arena Holding is looking for a sales executive to drive revenue, secure sponsorships and create unforgettable event experiences!

Your role:

• Land and manage major corporate, government and industry partnerships

• Create winning proposals that showcase Arena’s multi-platform events

• Negotiate deals, manage contracts and unlock new revenue opportunities

• Build lasting relationships with top executives and decision-makers

You have:

• 5+ years in sales with a proven record of hitting targets

• Strong negotiation, networking and organisational skills

• A creative, strategic mindset and passion for delivering results

Why Arena?

• Work on flagship events and high-profile projects

• Collaborate with a dynamic, innovative team

• Grow your career while making a real impact

Think you’ve got what it takes? Apply today and join us in shaping the future of events

POSITION: PROJECT MANAGER: EVENTS

REPORTING TO: MD: STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS & EVENTS

DEPARTMENT: EVENTS

POSITION TYPE: PERMANENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email:

mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application

Closing Date: 23 February 2026

Calling all event masters! 3+ years’ experience? We want you!

Are you a creative, detail-driven event project manager with 3+ years of proven experience? Do you thrive on delivering flawless events that wow VIPs, sponsors, and guests? Step into a role where your ideas, organisation and people skills shine.

What you’ll do:

• Lead events end-to-end: marketing, logistics, guest and supplier management, budgets, and onsite execution

• Deliver seamless guest experiences, from invites and RSVPs, to check-in and post-event follow-up

• Negotiate, track budgets and ensure every event is profitable

• Manage teams, coordinate workflows, and elevate every moment for attendees.

You bring:

• 3+ years in event project management

• Expertise in guest relations, budgeting and supplier negotiation

• Strong communication, social media savvy, and a calm, proactive approach

Apply now and create events people will never forget

Arena Holdings is an affirmative action employer, and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly note that if we do not respond to you in the next two months, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.