Limpopo CA found dead in Cape Town Airbnb only two weeks after new start

Western Cape SAPS said a postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death of the deceased. Stock photo.

Only a fortnight into a promising new chapter in Cape Town, Khutso Madiga’s life came to a tragic end.

A chartered accountant and qualified data scientist from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, Madiga had recently relocated to the Western Cape after securing a new job, which he started earlier this month.

He was still searching for permanent accommodation, and was staying at an Airbnb in Parklands.

On Sunday, February 15, Madiga was found dead in his apartment.

According to his close friend, Lethabo Maswi, Madiga had met two women earlier that day and later gone with them to the Airbnb.

During the evening, he video-called one of his friends to show him the women, who were unaware the call was being screen-recorded.

Maswi alleges the women drugged Madiga and stole his belongings, including his cellphone and laptops, while also stripping off his clothes.

“We went to high school together, university together, and we even worked together. I still can’t believe he is gone,” Maswi said

Maswi described Madiga as ambitious and driven, someone who worked tirelessly to change his life and support his family.

“He was raised by a single mother, and he cared so much for his family. Everything he did, he did for them,” he said.

Maswi added that after Madiga qualified as a chartered accountant, he continued his studies and became a data scientist.

“I will remember how he loved spinning his Mercedes, he loved dancing, he was just a vibe to be around,” Maswi said.

Maswi added that Modiga lived up to his name Khutso, meaning peace, and he was kind and selfless.

“I want justice to be served. Those responsible for his death must be dealt with,” he said.

Western Cape police confirmed that Table View police had opened a case for investigation following the discovery of the body of the deceased at an Airbnb in Parklands on Sunday, February 15.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death as investigations continue,” said the Western Cape provincial SAPS media liaison, Captain Frederick Van Wyk.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

TimesLIVE