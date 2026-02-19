PrimeXBT insights: gold and the US dollar in times of crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The trajectory of the US dollar will likely remain a pivotal factor shaping gold’s performance. PrimeXBT can help investors navigate the interconnected global financial system.

Under the post-WWII Bretton Woods system, participating countries fixed their exchange rates to the US dollar, which itself was pegged to gold.

When that system ended in the early 1970s, the dollar ceased to be convertible into gold at a fixed rate of $35 per ounce (the “gold standard”), thereby altering the long-standing relationship between these two key assets.

Before this pivotal shift, the US dollar was indirectly tethered to the precious metal through various international monetary agreements, notably the 1971 Smithsonian Agreement. This agreement adjusted the dollar-to-gold ratio in an attempt to preserve fixed exchange rates amid a backdrop of competitive currency realignments.

The floating era and inverse correlation

Following the abandonment of the gold standard in 1971, gold prices began to float freely on the market. This development gave rise to a predominantly inverse relationship with the US dollar.

Since gold is priced globally in US dollars, a strengthening dollar is reflected in broad indexes like the US Dollar Index (DXY) and Dollar FX crosses which render gold more expensive for investors holding other currencies.

Conversely, when the dollar weakens, gold becomes more affordable for foreign buyers, often resulting in increased demand for it.

Over the long term since the 1970s, statistical analyses reveal an average negative correlation of approximately -0.4 between gold prices and the dollar.

When the dollar weakens, gold becomes more affordable for foreign buyers, often resulting in increased demand for it

This inverse dynamic has been consistently reinforced during various financial cycles. For instance, during the 2008 global financial crisis, gold prices surged sharply as investor confidence in dollar-denominated assets dwindled.

In contrast, during periods characterised by robust US monetary policy and interest rate hikes, gold often lagged as the dollar gained strength.

Recent dynamics and cyclical trends

In the past decade, and particularly since 2023, the historical correlation between gold and the US dollar has experienced pronounced fluctuations and occasional deviations.

Although traditionally inverse, this correlation has occasionally shifted during extreme market stress. For instance, in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, both gold and the US dollar saw price increases simultaneously as investors flocked to traditional safe-haven assets amid uncertainty.

The period from 2024 to early 2026 marked one of the most dramatic expressions of this classic negative relationship in decades. In 2025, gold prices skyrocketed by approximately 65%, while the US Dollar Index fell by about 8%, producing a combined divergence of nearly 92 percentage points, one of the largest divergences in modern financial history.

Market data from early February 2026 highlighted an extraordinary inverse relationship of -96%, a statistical anomaly that has occurred only a handful of times since 1990.

US policymakers’ commentary endorsing a weaker dollar stance has further intensified downward pressure on the greenback

As of January 2026, gold prices consistently breached record highs, surpassing $5,500 per ounce, driven in part by a weakening dollar, which had reached its lowest levels in years.

The confluence of persistent inflation expectations, escalating government debt, and ongoing geopolitical risks has strengthened demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Additionally, US policymakers’ commentary endorsing a weaker dollar stance has further intensified downward pressure on the greenback.

Key drivers behind the evolving relationship

Several fundamental forces influence the relationship between gold and the dollar, with US monetary policy standing out as one of the most important drivers.

The level of interest rates and, more specifically, real yields on US Treasury securities have a direct impact on gold’s attractiveness because gold itself does not generate income.

When real yields decline, the opportunity cost of holding gold falls, often encouraging greater investor demand, particularly in environments where inflation expectations are elevated and confidence in the long-term purchasing power of government-issued fiat currencies is under pressure.

At the same time, global reserve management trends have played a growing role in shaping this dynamic. Central banks around the world, especially in emerging economies, have gradually diversified their foreign exchange reserves by increasing gold allocations relative to US dollar holdings.

This structural shift has provided sustained support for gold demand while contributing to a gradual erosion of the dollar’s share of global reserves at the margin. As a result, gold is increasingly viewed not just as a commodity, but as a strategic monetary asset within sovereign portfolios.

The correlation between gold and the US dollar is fluid rather than fixed

Gold’s long-standing reputation as an inflation hedge also reinforces its interaction with the dollar. During periods of rising price pressures or heightened concern about expansive fiscal and monetary policies, both institutional and retail investors often increase exposure to gold as a store of value.

This behavior tends to intensify when trust in paper currencies weakens, strengthening the metal’s role as a defensive asset in diversified portfolios.

Despite these broad tendencies, the relationship between gold and the dollar is not mechanically or consistently inverse. Market history shows that there are periods, particularly during severe financial stress or liquidity shortages, when both assets can appreciate simultaneously as investors seek safety and stability above all else.

These episodes underscore that the correlation between gold and the US dollar is fluid rather than fixed, shaped by shifting macroeconomic conditions and by whether market participants are primarily reacting to inflation risk, currency weakness, or broader financial stress.

The interaction between the USD/ZAR and the gold price

The interaction between the gold price and the USD/ZAR exchange rate highlights how the interplay of global dollar strength and local currency fluctuations influences gold values in rand terms, adding complexity to the typical inverse relationship between gold and the US dollar.

Globally, gold hovered around $4,890 to $5,000 per ounce in early 2026, following record highs surpassing $5,500 per ounce in January, as geopolitical and economic uncertainties drove investors towards safe havens.

Projections suggest the possibility of further increases later in the year. Concurrently, the USD/ZAR exchange rate stabilised near R15.98 to R16 in early February, reflecting a stronger rand compared to its 2025 peak of approximately R19.93, while remaining sensitive to shifts in global capital flows and risk sentiment.

Since gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker dollar typically boosts the international gold price. When factoring in the local exchange rate, this has equated to rand-denominated gold prices of about R78,700 to R79,300 per ounce as of early February 2026.

Over the past year, this intricate relationship has caused significant changes in local gold values. Instances of a weakening dollar relative to the rand enhanced gains in rand-priced gold, whereas periods of dollar strengthening offset these rises or led to declines in local gold prices even when global market trends remained positive.

Since gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker dollar typically boosts the international gold price

Ultimately, the interplay between exchange rates and the gold market demonstrates that South African gold prices are shaped by an intricate balance of international bullion dynamics, US dollar movements, and the shifting strength of the rand relative to the dollar, affecting both investors and consumers.

PrimeXBT’s role in modern trading contexts

In today’s financial landscape, where the interplay between gold and the US dollar is increasingly relevant to traders and investors, multi-asset trading brokers like PrimeXBT have gained prominence.

PrimeXBT operates as a regulated trading broker, providing access to a diverse array of financial instruments, including commodities like gold, USD-dominated forex pairs like USD/ZAR and GBP/USD, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

Licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in SA, PrimeXBT continues to strengthen its accessibility for traders navigating the global market landscape, including USD-denominated assets.

PrimeXBT’s multi-asset environment empowers traders to speculate on gold prices, Forex cross pairs involving the dollar, and other macroeconomic indicators that drive the gold-US dollar interplay.

It also reflects a broader shift towards greater convergence between crypto and traditional finance, where digital trading infrastructures allow participants to respond more efficiently to evolving macroeconomic conditions.

Looking forward

As we advance through 2026, analysts from major financial institutions continue to project strong gold prices, anticipating levels well above traditional nominal benchmarks by year-end. This bullish outlook is driven by sustained demand and structural trends favouring a shift away from paper assets.

The trajectory of the US dollar, influenced by monetary policy decisions, global reserve patterns, and geopolitical developments, will likely remain a pivotal factor shaping gold’s performance. A nuanced understanding of this dynamic is essential for investors seeking to navigate the complexities of an interconnected global financial system.

Traders looking to engage with these macro dynamics across asset classes can visit the PrimeXBT website to explore trading opportunities.

This article was sponsored by PrimeXBT.

The content provided here is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as personal investment advice and does not constitute a solicitation or invitation to engage in any financial transactions, investments, or related activities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The financial products offered by PrimeXBT are complex and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. These products may not be suitable for all investors. Before engaging, you should consider whether you understand how these leveraged products work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money. PrimeXBT does not accept clients from the restricted jurisdictions as indicated on its website. Terms and conditions apply.

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd is an authorised financial services provider in SA with licence number 45697. PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market maker which is the counterparty to the products purchased through PrimeXBT.