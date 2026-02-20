Call for nominations for the Heritage Funding Panel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s late former president Nelson Mandela noted that the country’s rich and varied cultural heritage had the power to help build a new nation. Now the National Heritage Council of SA is seeking suitable candidates for its Heritage Funding Panel.

The National Heritage Council of SA (NHC) is the statutory body responsible for the preservation, protection and promotion of the country’s heritage. It invites nominations for the appointment of members to serve on the Heritage Funding Panel for a three-year term.

There are five positions available:

Chairperson (one post)

Members (four posts)

Required knowledge and expertise:

Extensive knowledge and understanding of the South African heritage sector, including, but not limited to, history, indigenous knowledge systems, conservation, curation, and research.

Expertise in grant-making processes, including grant adjudication (project evaluation and assessment), grant disbursement, and related compliance requirements.

Proven expertise in project management.

Proven expertise in financial management.

How to apply:

Visit the Careers section of the NHC website to download the nomination form.

The completed form, and all required supporting documents, must be submitted via email to adjudicationpanel@nhc.org.za.

Closing date:

February 27 2026

Note: Late submissions will not be considered.

Enquiries:

Call 012 748 3910

Email adjudicationpanel@nhc.org.za

This article was sponsored by the NHC.