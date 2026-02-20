Sponsored Content

Call for nominations for the Heritage Funding Panel

SA’s National Heritage Council is requesting that qualified candidates be put forward by February 27

South Africa’s late former president Nelson Mandela noted that the country’s rich and varied cultural heritage had the power to help build a new nation. Now the National Heritage Council of SA is seeking suitable candidates for its Heritage Funding Panel. (123RF/Kellyermis)

The National Heritage Council of SA (NHC) is the statutory body responsible for the preservation, protection and promotion of the country’s heritage. It invites nominations for the appointment of members to serve on the Heritage Funding Panel for a three-year term.

There are five positions available:

  • Chairperson (one post)
  • Members (four posts)

Required knowledge and expertise:

  • Extensive knowledge and understanding of the South African heritage sector, including, but not limited to, history, indigenous knowledge systems, conservation, curation, and research.
  • Expertise in grant-making processes, including grant adjudication (project evaluation and assessment), grant disbursement, and related compliance requirements.
  • Proven expertise in project management.
  • Proven expertise in financial management.

How to apply:

Visit the Careers section of the NHC website to download the nomination form.

The completed form, and all required supporting documents, must be submitted via email to adjudicationpanel@nhc.org.za.

Closing date:

February 27 2026

Note: Late submissions will not be considered.

Enquiries:

This article was sponsored by the NHC.

Editor’s Choice

1

Our advertising regulator is funded by the food and beverage industry, should it be allowed to block public health messaging?

2

Security boss’ R231m claim against eThekwini municipality thrown out of court

3

State challenges Amber-Lee Hughes’ account of child neglect

4

‘He was never a prince’: Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest marks new low

5

MARK KEOHANE | Stakes are high as Sharks haul out fresh arsenal for Lions clash

Top Stories