SANDF general in the dock with lawyer and PA over R1.5m bribery claim

SANDF Brig-Gen Johannes Mkhabela appears with his lawyer Mannik Mulaudzi and PA Thembi Hlungwane at the Pretoria magistrate's court on Friday.

The senior SA National Defence Force official arrested on corruption charges over an alleged R1.5m bribe has told the court his continued incarceration will prejudice him, as he will not have adequate time and facilities to prepare for his defence.

Brig Johannes Mkhabela was arrested last week Friday by police officers from the Madlanga task team set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly attempting to bribe an investigating officer who was investigating him in a case of intimidation.

His lawyer Mannik Mulaudzi and PA Thembi Hlongwane were arrested on Thursday over allegations that they also tried to bribe the investigating officer.

The three appeared at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday.

The prosecutor told the court that they intend to oppose bail, but only for Mkhabela.

However, Mkhabela, in his bail bid, said he intends to plead not guilty.

“Should I continue to be in incarceration I will suffer serious prejudice. I will not be able to contribute to my defence.

“It will become difficult, if not practically impossible, to have adequate time and facilities to prepare for my defence with my lawyers because of prison terms and conditions,” he said.

The matter was temporarily stood down.

Sowetan