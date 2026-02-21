Franchise body calls for government support to grow sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

James Noble, executive for the wholesale, retail and franchise sector at Absa Business Banking and a Fasa board member

In an economy where small businesses struggle to survive, franchising is positioning itself as a safer route into entrepreneurship, with industry leaders calling on the government to unlock partnerships and help the sector scale.

According to the Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa), roughly a third of local SMEs fail, compared with an 11% failure rate among franchises.

Founded in 1979 by early franchise pioneers such as Wimpy, Steers and King Midas, Fasa was established to formalise ethical standards and promote franchising as a structured route into business ownership.

Fred Makgato, CEO of the officially recognised non-profit representative body, said: “Franchising is one of the most practical ways to convert economic ambition into real businesses, jobs, and skills. If we’re serious about inclusive growth and sustainable SMEs, these are the conversations the country needs to have.”

Highlighting the potential of franchising to broaden entrepreneurship, he encouraged those looking to start a business to explore the idea. “Let us get everybody who is interested in building a business to consider a franchising business model.”

According to Fasa, South Africa’s franchise sector has grown its contribution to GDP over the past decade from 10% to 15% and is now generating nearly R1-trillion annually. The industry employs close to 500,000 people, almost 5% of the country’s workforce, with more than 70% coming from previously disadvantaged groups.

Makgato said Fasa aims to raise the sector’s GDP contribution from 15% to 20%, with a long-term target of 30% over the next five years.

Speaking this week at Fasa’s annual conference, which gathered industry players and government representatives, he highlighted the need to boost employment, describing the event as the launch of what he hopes can be a franchise economy.

“Let us get everybody who is interested in building a business to consider a franchising business model,” Makgato said, emphasising the potential benefits for entrepreneurs in choosing an alternative path.

Making a direct call to the government for funding and facilitation, Makgato said: “We want your participation in our journey. Give us the environment that is conducive for job creation for entrepreneurs.

“We need to understand that franchising is a partnership business model. We have to embrace each other,” he said, calling for closer collaboration with the government to create an environment conducive to SME growth.

This was echoed by Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality hosting the conference. “The future of the South African economy depends on partnership. It depends on vision and action, and Fasa is leading the way. I’m confident that together we can unlock the full potential of this sector, drive economic growth and create opportunities for generations to come,” he said

‘Safer start’

James Noble, executive for the wholesale, retail and franchise sector at Absa Business Banking and a Fasa board member, described franchising as “a safer way of starting a business”.

Noble noted that franchises typically employ between eight and 12 people, creating direct job opportunities. Indirectly, this support extends to entire families, potentially benefiting 30 to 40 people per franchise.

Noble explained that Absa focuses on key franchise categories, including food and beverage, automotive, fuel and service stations, and FMCG such as grocery retail, poultry brands and second-hand goods.

He also highlighted the wider services industry spanning health and beauty, telecoms and funeral services, noting that most of them rely more on transactional banking than on lending.

Noble noted a growing trend of franchisees operating multiple outlets, sometimes up to 60 or 70, saying these setups effectively create “mini corporates” with full HR, marketing, and administrative teams.

This model not only allowed skilled entrepreneurs to scale more efficiently, but made it easier for franchisors to manage and support their network of stores.

Noble said Fasa acts as an unofficial watchdog for the industry. While membership is voluntary, many join to ensure their documentation, operations and procedures meet legal standards, and to gain credibility in the market.

When disputes arise between franchisees and franchisors, Fasa’s legal committee can assist in resolving the internal issues, but it does not have the power to enforce legal action. For franchisors outside the association, or for matters requiring formal enforcement, franchisees can turn to the Competition Commission.

Despite its structured approach, franchising comes with challenges. Noble noted one of the things they’ve picked up over the last couple of years “is that the cost to operate businesses has increased significantly”, often without a corresponding rise in turnover, which can squeeze profits.

Noble said that in the interviews he conducted with SMEs across sectors, the owners’ top concerns were the costs of business operations and retaining competent staff.

Some large franchise groups had seen bottom-line margins drop from over 10% in 2010 to around 4-5% today. Noble argued that this cost pressure was one reason why multi-franchise models — where owners run multiple outlets and centralise administration — were becoming more attractive, as they allowed for cost optimisation and improved profitability.

Franchising requires a significant upfront investment. Noble said many franchisors ask for a 50% owner contribution towards setup costs, with the remainder financed through a bank, which can limit accessibility for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Noble also highlighted the growing challenge of regulatory compliance for franchises and SMEs. Navigating labour laws, tax requirements and — particularly in the food sector — health and traceability standards, can be costly. “They should make it much simpler,” he said, noting that these requirements were driving up the overall cost of doing business.

Noble dismissed the idea that franchising poses a threat to competition, arguing that the model primarily benefits entrepreneurs and the economy.

“As a matter of fact, the benefits far outstrip the disadvantages,” he said, noting that franchising generates jobs and supports economic growth, whereas large corporates can sometimes suppress opportunities.

Black-owned and women-led

Pointing to growth opportunities for franchising, Noble highlighted sectors such as security, education, and municipal services, as well as emerging areas such as solar panel maintenance, waste collection, and township-based daycare or aftercare services.

He also noted innovation in franchise models, particularly social franchising in underserved communities. “Haircare in rural and township areas is still largely informal, but new models like Legends Barber are creating solutions no-one imagined 20 years ago.”

Noble called for stronger government support for the franchise sector, highlighting its potential to open doors for black-owned and women-led businesses, saying it should receive the same attention and resources given to other industries.