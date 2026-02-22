George’s R105m ICT upgrade under fire as residents cry foul over bills

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Across parts of George, struggling residents say they are paying more for electricity without using more

Getting through the month has become a toss-up between keeping the lights on or keeping food on the table for George pensioner Henry Hartnik.

Five months ago, R100 worth of electricity, plus the municipality’s 50 free units, carried him through the month. Today, he spends up to R500 and still runs out.

“I don’t have a geyser. We use electricity only for lights, the stove and the fridge,” he said. “Nothing has changed in how we live. But the units don’t last any more. When the electricity finishes, it finishes. And then we must decide what we can live without.”

Across parts of the town in the Western Cape, struggling residents say they are paying more for electricity without using more, and they blame the municipality’s new billing system for pushing already vulnerable households to the brink.

Marius Scott, who lives with his wife and two grandchildren aged seven and 10, said his monthly electricity costs have more than doubled, from about R300 to R700.

“During the day, there is hardly anyone in the house. We are using electricity in the same way we always have. Nothing has changed,” he said.

Open competition was bypassed. Now the system is unfit for purpose. Residents are faced with incorrect accounts despite so many millions spent on the new system — Chantelle Kyd, GOOD party councillor

According to GOOD party councillor Chantelle Kyd, the problems began after a R105m ICT upgrade was awarded to a company called Solvem Consulting through a deviation process.

“This means open competition was bypassed,” Kyd said. ”Now the system is unfit for purpose. Residents are faced with incorrect accounts despite so many millions spent on the new system.”

The municipality’s chief financial officer, Riaan du Plessis, told the Sunday Times the deviation had been approved in terms of supply chain management regulation 36 to replace an outdated financial system that could no longer meet the National Treasury’s requirements or support modern municipal operations.

“The decision was driven by an urgent need to achieve municipal compliance, address security and integration limitations in the legacy system and ensure continuity during the complex process of data migration,” Du Plessis said.

He said council-approved resolutions required engagement with the Treasury, structured oversight and an understanding that a full competitive procurement process would follow once the system stabilised.

Du Plessis said the auditor-general had audited the deviation process and raised no adverse findings.

“The written motivation and supporting documents contain sensitive system and security information and will therefore not be released,” he added.

Du Plessis said the R105.4m figure represented a five-year programme value inclusive of VAT, with costs phased annually.

“Reports that R105m has already been spent are incorrect. It is not a once-off software purchase but a multiyear programme to implement a modern, web-based, integrated municipal enterprise resource planning system that supports National Treasury requirements and improved municipal service delivery.”

Most of the issues reported relate to difficulties in receiving or opening account statements. Customer care is actively addressing these concerns and awaiting responses from some account holders — Riaan du Plessis, municipality’s CFO

Implementation is taking place in phases. The upgraded billing system went live in November last year as part of that phased approach. But inside the municipality, concerns persist.

A municipal employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal, said the account system was not functioning effectively.

“In terms of the reflection of payments, it doesn’t reflect on current accounts,” the employee said. “Some consumers’ accounts are 100% updated, others are not. The new system is not working effectively. Consumers are very unhappy. It was brought to the attention of the council, but they have failed us. There was nothing wrong with the old system.”

Du Plessis said the municipality had not identified systemic billing failures.

“Most of the issues reported relate to difficulties in receiving or opening account statements. Customer care is actively addressing these concerns and awaiting responses from some account holders,” he said.

Du Plessis added that a significant number of municipal accounts were issued monthly, and only a minority generated queries.

“Large-scale municipal systems of this nature require an initial period of stabilisation and refinement, which is expected during the early stages of a multiyear implementation,” he said. “Oversight is provided through executive and political governance structures approved by council.”

Kyd, however, said chaos surrounding the billing system could no longer be dismissed as a technical glitch.

“This is no longer a short-term disruption. It is a political and governance failure. Attempts to frame this crisis as minor underestimate the scale of the problem and the anger of residents,” she said.