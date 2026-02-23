IN PICS | Three-day amarula festival draws thousands in KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Women from the kingdom of eSwatini bringing the beverage from the first harvest of amarula to the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to take the first sip before declaring the drink open to everyone.

Under the golden northern KwaZulu-Natal sun, the grounds of eMachobeni Royal Palace came alive with song, dance, and the aroma of fermenting marula as the annual Umkhosi Wamaganu (amarula festival) unfolded in full splendour.

Zulu women in the uMkhanyakude district and the province celebrate during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The three-day celebration drew thousands of people from across the uMkhanyakude district to honour the first harvest of the marula fruit. Among those in attendance were provincial leaders and members of the Zulu royal household, including Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, Queen Nozizwe Mulela, Queen Nomzamo Myeni and queen-to-be Sihle Mdluli. At the centre of the ceremony stood King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who performed the sacred ritual of new beginnings.

Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela is warmly greeted by queen-to-be Sihle Mdluli as Queen Nozizwe Mulela looks on during the Amarula ceremony at eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

He received calabashes of freshly brewed amarula beer brought by women from villages across the district and took the first ceremonial sip, symbolically declaring the drink open to the nation. Prayers were offered for rain, fertile soil and improved yields, reaffirming the kingdom’s deep ties to land and food security.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini takes a sip of amarula beer, officially opening the amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Queen Nomzamo — affectionately known as Ndlunkulu Mdolomba — was seen preparing amarula beer in the palace grounds, her presence blending royal dignity with community warmth.

Nompumelelo Shongwe smiling as Queen Nomzamo KaMyeni prepares amarula beer for the king during the amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Women harvest marula fruit and wild honey, producing value-added goods for local markets — generating income while preserving indigenous knowledge systems. Rows of neatly packaged honey jars and amarula products stood as proof that tradition can drive economic opportunity. The festival also marked the graduation of women trained in small-business management, agriculture, co-operative leadership and financial literacy.

Queen Nomzamo kaMyeni presents certificates to graduates during the amarula festival, celebrating women who completed training in small-business management, agriculture, co-operative leadership and financial literacy. Many of the graduates have since launched their own enterprises or expanded subsistence farming into sustainable income-generating ventures. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Many have since launched enterprises or expanded subsistence farming into income-generating ventures. As drums echoed into the evening, the deeper meaning of Umkhosi Wamaganu resonated. It is a thanksgiving ritual, a celebration of renewal, culture and hope.

0 of 5 King’s praise singer Buzetsheni Mdletshe leads the amabutho in singing traditional songs during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Zulu women celebrate during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Amabutho join the festivities during the first harvest of the Amarula ceremony. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Omama besiphithiphithi in celebratory spirit during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU) Women wear shawl bearing the image of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, mother of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, during the Amarula ceremony at eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

TimesLIVE