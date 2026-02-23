IN PICS | Three-day amarula festival draws thousands in KZN

Under the golden northern KwaZulu-Natal sun, the grounds of eMachobeni Royal Palace came alive with song, dance, and the aroma of fermenting marula as the annual Umkhosi Wamaganu (amarula festival) unfolded in full splendour.
The three-day celebration drew thousands of people from across the uMkhanyakude district to honour the first harvest of the marula fruit. Among those in attendance were provincial leaders and members of the Zulu royal household, including Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, Queen Nozizwe Mulela, Queen Nomzamo Myeni and queen-to-be Sihle Mdluli. At the centre of the ceremony stood King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who performed the sacred ritual of new beginnings.
He received calabashes of freshly brewed amarula beer brought by women from villages across the district and took the first ceremonial sip, symbolically declaring the drink open to the nation. Prayers were offered for rain, fertile soil and improved yields, reaffirming the kingdom’s deep ties to land and food security.
Queen Nomzamo — affectionately known as Ndlunkulu Mdolomba — was seen preparing amarula beer in the palace grounds, her presence blending royal dignity with community warmth.
Women harvest marula fruit and wild honey, producing value-added goods for local markets — generating income while preserving indigenous knowledge systems. Rows of neatly packaged honey jars and amarula products stood as proof that tradition can drive economic opportunity. The festival also marked the graduation of women trained in small-business management, agriculture, co-operative leadership and financial literacy.
Many have since launched enterprises or expanded subsistence farming into income-generating ventures. As drums echoed into the evening, the deeper meaning of Umkhosi Wamaganu resonated. It is a thanksgiving ritual, a celebration of renewal, culture and hope.
