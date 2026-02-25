FIC: What service providers should do when money transfers trigger red flags

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The speed and accessibility of transactions done via money or value transfer services (MVTS) significantly increase this sector’s risk of being exploited for money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.

These aspects make MVTS particularly attractive to criminals who seek to quickly move funds across borders or through informal channels, often with minimal oversight.

To counteract exploitation by criminals, MVTS providers must adopt preventive measures provided by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act and money laundering and terrorist financing control regulations.

An MVTS provider is listed as an accountable institution in the FIC Act and must meet certain requirements to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing and increase transparency. MVTS providers are legally required to register with the FIC and meet other requirements such as reporting.

Both formal operators — such as foreign exchange dealers — and informal, trust-based networks like hawala or hundi fall within the scope of MVTS

The operations of MVTS providers include financial services where they accept cash, cheques, other monetary instruments or stores of value and a corresponding sum is paid to a beneficiary by means of communication, message, transfer or through a clearing network.

Both formal operators — such as foreign exchange dealers — and informal, trust-based networks like hawala or hundi fall within the scope of MVTS. A fintech or new payment method business managing ‘stores of value’ and transfers qualifies as MVTS. These activities often occur across borders, increasing oversight challenges.

Reporting to the FIC

In terms of the FIC Act, there are four main reporting streams that are applicable to MVTS providers:

Suspicious or unusual transaction reports (STRs): filed when there is a suspicion of money laundering or a breach of a targeted financial sanction (TFS). Cash threshold reports: filed when cash is received or paid in excess of the prescribed limit of R49 999.99. Terrorist property reports: reportable when the institution has in its possession or control property that is associated with a sanctioned person as listed on a TFS list. International funds transfer report: reportable when the institution remits electronic funds cross border. Also, IFTR obligations apply only to institutions prescribed in FIC regulations.

Reporting suspicious and unusual transactions

MVTS providers must identify and report suspicious transactions and activities to the FIC. The FIC uses information filed in STRs to develop financial intelligence, which is shared with competent authorities for their investigations.

There is no need to establish a link between the funds and the potential crime — the report can be based on subjective suspicion, and no monetary threshold applies to STR filings.

When a transaction has not taken place, but the client’s behaviour leads to suspicion, the MVTS provider must file a suspicious activity report (SAR).

All STRs and SARs must be submitted as soon as possible, and no later than 15 days after a business becomes aware and/or suspicion is raised regarding an activity or transaction.

Filing a section 29 report (STR/SAR) does not prevent a business from continuing with the transaction. MVTS providers should consult Guidance Note 4B on the FIC website for more information.

Cash threshold reports

Cash serves as the primary medium of exchange in the MVTS sector, particularly among informal operators. In some cases, transactions are conducted rapidly and involve minimal ongoing customer engagement.

In the absence of sustained account relationships, it becomes difficult to effectively monitor risky behaviours.

MVTS providers have an obligation to report certain types of transactions to the FIC, including cash transactions exceeding R49 999.99. The report must be submitted within three business days. This includes both single and aggregated transactions that meet the threshold.

Targeted financial sanctions

When establishing a business relationship, MVTS providers must screen clients against the TFS list. This list contains details of entities or individuals with known links to international terrorist organisations and whom have been declared as such in resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

If an accountable institution finds the person or entity is an exact match to a designated entity or person on the TFS list, then the transaction must not continue. Any property of the client that the MVTS provider has in its possession must be frozen.

The TFS list can be found on the FIC website or a TFS manual can be consulted on how MVTS providers can screen their clients.

Some of the heightened risk indicators specific to MVTS include:

High-frequency small-value transactions

Use of cash, especially in jurisdictions known for informal value transfer networks

Rapid in-and-out transactions where the source or beneficiary is opaque

Entities or clients that refuse to provide adequate information

Transactions involving jurisdictions with weak anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing controls

Use of informal settlement systems such as hawala or hundi

More information and guidance for accountable institutions can be found on the FIC website. Alternatively, contact the FIC’s compliance contact centre on 012 641 6000 or log an online compliance query.

This article was sponsored by FIC.