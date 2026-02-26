IMF team in Kenya for talks on new deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister John Mbadi said earlier in February that Nairobi had formally requested a new loan programme. Picture: REUTERS/ Monicah Mwangi

A team from the International Monetary Fund is in Kenya to discuss a new loan programme, the government and the Fund has said.

The East African nation has sought to clinch a new lending programme after the expiry of the previous $3.6-billion (R57.12bn) deal in April, and the two sides have since held a series of talks in Nairobi and Washington.

“An IMF team is scheduled to visit Kenya from 24 February to 4 March 2026 to continue discussions on a successor arrangement aimed at supporting key policy reforms and potentially providing financial assistance,” the government said in a Eurobond prospectus released publicly late on Tuesday.

The talks are aimed at ensuring that any new programme aligns with Kenya’s “fiscal and economic priorities” while supporting macro-economic stability, the government said in the prospectus, part of a $2.25-billion (R35.7bn) issuance last week.

The Washington-based lender confirmed that the staff mission had started.

“We continue to engage in close and constructive dialogue with the Kenyan authorities, including on their request for a new IMF-supported programme,” an IMF spokesperson told Reuters.

Finance minister John Mbadi said earlier this month that Nairobi had formally requested a new programme. The government has not factored in IMF funding for the current fiscal year and the next one starting in July but is keen to strike a deal with the IMF to bolster investor confidence, Mbadi said.

Grappling with high debt servicing, the government has turned to securitisation of some revenue streams to fund development projects, a move that initially curbed its ability to strike a deal with the IMF.

Reuters