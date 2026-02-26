Italy arrests Burundi man over 2014 murders of three Catholic nuns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nuns sit inside the Church of Santa Maria in Traspontina as they pay tribute to the statue of Our Lady of Fatima in Rome, October 11 2025. REUTERS/Matteo Minnella/File

Italian police have arrested a 50-year-old Burundian man linked to a top general in connection to the murder of three Italian missionary nuns in Burundi’s commercial capital Bujumbura more than 10 years ago, prosecutors in Parma said on Thursday.

Guillaume Harushimana is suspected of having instigated, co-organised and logistically supported the murders of Olga Rachietti, 83, Lucia Pulici, 75, and Bernadetta Boggian, 79, in two separate attacks on September 7-8, 2014.

The killings were ordered by Gen Adolphe Nshimirimana, then head of the Burundi secret police, who was assassinated in 2015. They were carried out via Harushimana, who was one of his aides, the prosecutors said in a statement.

According to investigators, the nuns may have been killed for refusing to provide medical aid to Burundian militias deployed in Congo, disputes over the funding of a youth centre in Kamenge, or as part of a sacrificial rite.

Prosecutors said four people were suspected of carrying out the killings: two made radio confessions, one described as the general’s bodyguard was questioned in Parma and partially admitted the facts, and a fourth person who has not been identified.

Burundi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harushimana could not be reached for comment.

Italian prosecutors said they reopened investigations into the murders in 2024, thanks to leads from a book by investigative journalist Giusy Baioni, leading them to testimonies from other nuns who had not been heard by Burundian authorities.

Harushimana’s name had already emerged in connection with the murders, Italian prosecutors said, adding that he had obtained a travel visa to Italy in 2018 to attend a training course in the northern city of Parma.

They said he was taken in for questioning at the time in Parma, but denied any involvement, claiming he had been outside Burundi at the time of the murders, and providing passport stamps as evidence of his absence from the country.

