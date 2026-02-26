Two South Africans killed in conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two South African men who were caught in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have been killed, the department of international relations and co-operation announced on Thursday.

It made this announcement as minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola formally met families of the 17 other South African men recently repatriated from the conflict.

The ministry said the meeting served as a “humanitarian touchpoint” after the safe return of their family members from the conflict zone.

Lamola expressed the government’s relief at the safe return of these citizens, acknowledging the immense distress their families have endured.

While the specific details surrounding their recruitment remain under investigation, Lamola emphasised that South Africa’s intervention was an exceptional measure taken to preserve South African lives.

“The safety of our citizens abroad is a priority, but we must be clear: the circumstances that led to this situation were highly irregular. Our empathy for the families is matched by our duty to uphold the laws of our republic,” Lamola said.

The ministry expressed concern at the suspicious circumstances and predatory recruitment tactics used to lure citizens into danger.

“If a job offer abroad sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

South Africans were urged to exercise extreme due diligence when pursuing international employment, particularly those involving security, logistics, or technical support in high-risk regions.

The government continues to investigate the networks involved in these recruitment efforts to ensure that those who exploit vulnerable citizens face the full might of the law.

TimesLIVE