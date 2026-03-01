South Africans stranded in the UAE speak of fear and uncertainty as they plead for evacuation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Please help us, we are scared. I just saw two bombs thrown not far from where I am.”

Those are the desperate words of a South African citizen caught up in escalating violence in the Middle East, as fresh attacks disrupt air travel and leave thousands stranded across the region.

According to the BBC, one person has been killed and at least 11 others injured in attacks on airports in the United Arab Emirates. The strikes form part of a broader escalation after Iran launched retaliatory attacks across the region in response to what it described as a massive and ongoing assault by the US and Israel.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that a drone targeting Zayed International Airport was intercepted. However, falling debris reportedly killed one person and injured seven others.

In Dubai, Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport in terms of international passenger traffic, was damaged in what officials described only as an “incident”, leaving four staff members injured. No further details were immediately available.

Thousands of flights to and from the region have since been grounded, leaving travellers uncertain when airspace will reopen.

‘It feels like we are in a war zone’

A South African national, currently in the UAE and requesting anonymity for fear of reprisals, described scenes of panic and confusion.

“We urgently need help. They are going to cut our lines off, and we have been threatened with arrest. I have never seen something like this. We see missiles, and it feels like we are in a war zone,” he said.

Speaking between sobs, he added, “We have been trying to get hold of the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) with no luck. We understand that flights are grounded, but we request to be taken to a place of safety.”

Dirco says it is aware of the situation.

Dirco deputy director-general, Clayson Monyela confirmed that several Middle Eastern airspaces are currently closed, and moving in or out of affected countries is impossible.

“It’s impossible to move in or out of those countries. We are in touch with South Africans using various communication platforms. Our systems do work. Every country’s diplomatic mission has evacuation plans. Various interventions and options are being explored,” Monyela said.

He added that South Africans who registered with embassies in the region had already been contacted even before the attacks and were advised to leave while it was still possible.

Emergency contact numbers for South Africans in the Middle East

Dirco has urged South Africans in affected countries to contact the following emergency lines:

Qatar

Emergency: 00-974-5583-2762

Website: dirco.gov.za/doha/

Iran

Emergency: 00-98-912-230-8968

Website: southafricanembassy.ir/embassy/

UAE – Dubai

Emergency: 00 971 50 558 1235

Website: dirco.gov.za/dubai/

UAE – Abu Dhabi

Emergency: 00 971 50 622 42 91 / 00 971 50 445 94 99

Website: dirco.gov.za/abudhabi/

Kuwait

Emergency: 00 965 9720 0172 / 00 965 9979 4483 / 00 965 9916 7899

Website: dirco.gov.za/kuwait/

Saudi Arabia – Riyadh (incl. Yemen, Bahrain, Oman)

Emergency: 00 966 55 812 2215

Website: dirco.gov.za/riyadh/

Saudi Arabia – Jeddah

Emergency: 00 966 56 244 5376

Website: dirco.gov.za/jeddah/

Jordan

Emergency: 00-962-79-552-0245

Website: dirco.gov.za/jordan/

Syria (incl. Iraq)

Emergency: 00-963-966-44-4405

Website: dirco.gov.za/syria/

Palestine (incl. Israel)

Emergency: 00-972 053-2553-113

Website: dirco.gov.za/palestine/

For many South Africans stranded in Dubai and neighbouring states, however, the official assurances offer little immediate comfort.

With airspace shut, flights grounded and uncertainty mounting, those trapped say they are living minute to minute, unsure what the next escalation may bring.

TimesLIVE