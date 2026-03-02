Dubai authorities warn of scams amid rising tensions in the Middle East

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Authorities said fraudsters are impersonating employees of a 'Dubai crisis management' entity, falsely claiming affiliation with Dubai Police to seize sensitive digital identity data. Stock image

Dubai Police have warned the public about scammers exploiting the Middle East tensions, particularly related to the Iran-Israel-US conflict.

“In light of the circumstances, police have detected scammers exploiting recent developments by impersonating employees affiliated with the ‘Dubai crisis management’ entity, falsely claiming ties to Dubai Police with the aim of seizing digital identity data (UAE pass) and the Emirates ID card (EID).”

Police cautioned sharing such information could allow scammers to carry out SIM swap operations and gain access to bank accounts via mobile banking apps.

“Dubai Police confirms it does not request any confidential data or verification codes via phone calls or messages and urges the public not to share their personal or banking information with any unverified entity, while calling for immediate reporting of any fraud attempts through official channels by dialling 901 or the eCrime platform dedicated to electronic crime reports,” they said.

Qatar Airways also warned about fraudulent social media accounts impersonating the airline.

“We are aware of fraudulent accounts impersonating Qatar Airways and requesting personal information. Qatar Airways will never ask for passwords, OTPs, banking details, or other sensitive information via social media or direct messages,” the airline said.

The warnings come as the UAE ministry of defence reported an ongoing Iranian attack involving missiles and drones targeting the country.

Since February 28, UAE air force and air defence forces have detected and intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones.

The ministry said on the morning of the second day of attacks, 20 ballistic missiles were destroyed while eight fell into the sea.

Two cruise missiles and 311 drones were intercepted, though 21 drones struck civilian targets.

“A total of 541 Iranian drones were detected, of which 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage. The incidents resulted in three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationals and 58 minor injuries among Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan nationals,” the ministry said.

The ministry confirmed debris from intercepted missiles and drones caused minor to moderate damage to civilian properties but stressed the UAE’s air defence systems remain fully capable of responding to threats.

“The ministry expressed its full readiness to address any threats and stressed the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors remains a priority that cannot be compromised,” it said.

Dubai Police and other authorities urged residents and visitors to remain vigilant against scams and report any suspicious activity immediately.

