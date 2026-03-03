WATCH | Security chases escaped patient down road near Tygerberg Hospital

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tygerberg Hospital has confirmed that a patient undergoing treatment at the facility absconded from the premises, and that security responded swiftly and ensured the patient was safely returned to the hospital.

Motorists travelling near Tygerberg Hospital on Monday morning were left stunned when a patient in a hospital gown was seen running down the road, pursued by a security guard.

The incident, captured on video, shows the patient creating noticeable distance between himself and the guard as cars slowed along the busy route. The footage quickly circulated on social media, drawing a mix of humour, concern and criticism. One post was captioned: “Just a normal day at Tygerberg Hospital.”

An X user commented: “I see the patient, but why is the security running like that? Anyhow, one does understand the fact that the patient got impatient with being injected daily.”

Only in Cape Town 😂😂🙆🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LqpOdR4O4X — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) March 2, 2026

Another wrote: “A dying man running for his life. Life’s irony.”

“They can’t keep him against his will; his dying wish is to be free. But I understand why the security is chasing him; hand over the hospital gown,” another user posted.

In response to media queries, the hospital confirmed it was aware of the incident.

Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said that, based on preliminary information, a patient who had been undergoing treatment at the facility absconded from the premises.

“Security staff responded promptly and were able to ensure that the patient was safely returned to the hospital to continue receiving the necessary care,” Pienaar said.

She acknowledged that the footage may be concerning to members of the public.

“Our primary focus in any such situation is the safety, dignity and well-being of the patient. Hospitals care for individuals with a wide range of medical and psychological needs, and there are occasions where patients may leave unexpectedly while still requiring treatment,” she said.

Pienaar added that the matter remains under internal review to confirm the full circumstances and to ensure that all relevant protocols were appropriately followed.

“Out of respect for patient confidentiality, we are unable to provide further detail. The Western Cape department of health and wellness remains committed to providing safe, compassionate and person-centred care to all who access our services,” she said.

TimesLIVE