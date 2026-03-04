Gauteng crime head linked to ‘Cat’ Matlala to face Madlanga inquiry over cartel ties

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga in deep conversation with co-commissioner Adv Sandile Khumalo SC during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Photo: Freddy Mavunda / Business Day

The Gauteng head of police organised crime, who allegedly exchanged monies with Vusi “Cat”Matlala, will take the hot seat on Wednesday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry to respond to the allegations.

In October, a witness who is a detective from the Gauteng counter-intelligence division, told the commission that she was shocked to learn through Matlala’s phone that Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri had had a relationship, and that there was an exchange of monies between the two.

She also said that Shibiri allegedly received R80,000 from Matlala.

“He had given an amount of R80,000 to General Shibiri through a company called AK Trading,” she said at the time.

Her colleague told the commission that while they were investigating another alleged cartel member, Katiso Molefe, for the alleged assassination of Armand Swart, Shibiri summoned them and told them that Molefe was a dangerous man.

“He told us that there were three envelopes that were an offer floating around for the suspects to get bail. One envelope will be for the investigating officer, the other one will be for the magistrate, while the last one will be for the prosecutor.

“... and by envelopes we understood that it meant money even though he did not say money. He said there were three envelopes flying around to make sure that these people get bail.”

Swart was killed in a hail of bullets after his company had flagged a corrupt tender linked to Transnet.

Shibiri is among those the commission has advised that should be subjected to a criminal investigation, with the intent to prosecute.

