Southdowns standoff: parents demand transparency over teacher exits

Parents at Southdowns College Preparatory, an independent school run by ADvTECH, are clashing with management over demands for urgent transparency and accountability after what they call an unprecedented wave of teacher resignations.

According to concerned parents, the departures have materially affected classroom conditions, a claim ADvTECH denies.

The parents alleged average class sizes had increased from 20 to 27 pupils per class, raising serious concerns about educational quality, individual pupil support, teacher workload, and the overall stability of the academic environment.

The parents said despite repeated written and verbal requests for structured engagement with the school leadership, parents reported not having been afforded a meaningful opportunity to meet collectively with management.

“Requests for a formal parent forum have allegedly been declined. Instead, management has directed parents to the school’s annual net promoter survey (NPS) as the primary mechanism for feedback,” they said.

They also argued that reliance on an annual survey did not constitute adequate consultation on matters materially affecting staffing, pupil welfare and academic continuity.

They then drafted and circulated a petition demanding:

transparent disclosure regarding the scale and reasons for teacher resignations;

a clear plan to stabilise staffing and restore optimal class sizes;

formal, structured engagement between school leadership and the parent body; and

assurance that educational standards and pupil support structures remain intact.

ADvTECH said on Wednesday it was aware of concerns raised by a small group of parents regarding staffing, class sizes and engagement structures at Southdowns College Preparatory.

“While these concerns have been presented in a manner suggesting instability, objective data and independent review processes do not support that characterisation,” said Mike Aitken, ADvTECH’s MD for community schools, Centurus Colleges, Pinnacle Colleges, junior colleges and Maragon schools.

He said feedback on these matters had been provided to the parents collectively, and ADvTECH had also responded individually where specific concerns were raised.

“We take all feedback seriously and continue to address matters through established and professionally governed structures.”

On teacher resignations, Aitken said staff turnover at Southdowns for the 2025 academic year was 15%.

“This level of staff movement is consistent with normal operational patterns in our schools.”

An annual independent employee engagement survey was also conducted in all ADvTECH schools, facilitated by Willis Towers Watson.

“At Southdowns College Prep, 95% of staff participated in the 2025 survey, with an overall positive engagement score of 82%, which is above the education industry benchmark and reflects strong overall staff satisfaction.”

Aitken said class sizes at Southdowns College Preparatory were not linked to teacher turnover because all teachers who resigned were replaced.

“Over the past four years, the preparatory school has consistently operated four classes per grade, with an overall average class size of 24-25 pupils and a normal limit of 26 per class.”

In rare and unusual circumstances, a class might start an academic year with 27 pupils. Where that occurred, pupil numbers were normalised to 26 through natural attrition as soon as possible.

“Class sizes remain within ADvTECH guidelines and are considered pedagogically sound.”

Aitken said the school had responded to the group of parents collectively on these matters and had engaged and responded individually where specific concerns had been raised.

There have also been two further recent meetings held with some of these parents, in smaller groups, on sports-related matters.

Southdowns had various engagement and feedback channels for parents, and the school remained open to further engagement where appropriate.

On educational standards, Aitken said Southdowns College Prep participated in MAP Growth, an internationally benchmarked standardised assessment administered across all grades.

“In 2025, preparatory school pupils demonstrated strong academic growth across all grades and performed above the international average in mathematics and English. In several grades, results significantly exceeded international benchmarks, reflecting sustained progress and attainment well above global norms. This feedback has been provided to parents.”