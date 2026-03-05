US-Israeli strikes on Iran in breach of international law, says Italian minister

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A bystander views the aftermath of an Israeli/US strike on a police station in Tehran, Iran.

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran which sparked the latest Middle East crisis were clearly in breach of international law, Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto said on Thursday.

It was the strongest criticism to date from Italy’s right-wing administration, which has sought to establish close ties with US President Donald Trump since he took office last year.

The decision to launch the strikes last weekend “of course fell outside, needless to say, the rules of international law”, Crosetto told the lower house of parliament.

He said Italy was being forced to respond to a conflict the US and Israel had initiated without warning their allies and partners.

“It is a war that was started without anyone in the world knowing. One in which we, like the rest of the world, find ourselves having to manage (the consequences),” said Crosetto, who is a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.

Italy has said it will send air defence aid to Gulf countries and naval assets to Cyprus to help them protect against Iranian strikes launched in response to the US-Israeli attacks.