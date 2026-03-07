Race for three DA deputy federal chair posts draws crowded field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At least 10 people are expected to vie for the three deputy federal chair positions when the DA congress sits next month, making it a hotly contested race.

While Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is likely to be the sole contender to replace John Steenhuisen as federal leader, several high-profile DA members are eyeing the deputy positions in what promises to be a bruising contest.

Some have publicly launched campaigns in the past week, while others plan to enter at the 11th hour as surprise candidates.

From cabinet ministers and MPs to members of the provincial legislatures and councillors, the deputy federal chair posts have attracted more leaders than anticipated.

Prominent names include cabinet ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi, responsible for education and communications, respectively. Other contenders include:

former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink;

Cape Town councillor JP Smith;

Western Cape MECs Anton Bredell, Anroux Marais and Nomafrench Mbombo; as well as

Joburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku.

With only three positions available, intense lobbying and the strength of candidates’ home provinces will be critical in determining who eventually gets elected. Gwarube and Brink are seen as frontrunners, having already aligned themselves with Hill-Lewis, who officially put his name forward as Steenhuisen’s potential successor when nominations opened last week.

Malatsi, whose profile has been rising, is seeking re-election. He told the Sunday Times that principled leaders should be allowed to continue their work because “the work isn’t done, and I’m committed to seeing it through”.

The coming congress, he said, is a “defining moment for our prospects to become the largest party in the country”.

For South Africa to grow, the DA must be the largest party in 2029. To get there, we need leaders who are both obsessed and capable of growing our party among people who have never considered the DA as an alternative. I believe I am capable of being one of those leaders. That is why I’ve put my hat in the ring — Siviwe Gwarube, basic education minister

“This will need a team of leaders who remain resolute in upholding our values as we navigate being a party in national government and opposition elsewhere.”

Gwarube echoed the sentiment, saying the DA’s growth hinges on the type of leaders elected in April.

“For South Africa to grow, the DA must be the largest party in 2029. To get there, we need leaders who are both obsessed and capable of growing our party among people who have never considered the DA as an alternative. I believe I am capable of being one of those leaders. That is why I’ve put my hat in the ring,” said Gwarube.

She views the heightened interest in the deputy federal chair posts as exciting, saying it reflects the party’s democracy.

Brink believes he is part of a new generation of DA leaders who can keep members united.

“We need a government that works, respects the rule of law, treats people as individuals — not races or tribes — and enables rapid expansion of the middle class.”

He said this generation includes Hill-Lewis, Malatsi, former head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga and deputy finance minister Ashor Sarupen — many of whom are also contesting for other leadership positions at the congress.

“Many see the 2026 federal congress as the beginning of a new chapter in the party’s history, an exciting opportunity to steer it in a new direction. That’s why so many candidates are vying for these positions, which carry a national profile.”

Echeozonjoku said her experience as caucus leader in Joburg makes her well-suited for the role.

“I inherited a caucus that had become fragmented following the departure of former leaders,” she said.

“Through deliberate engagement, firm leadership and a commitment to listening, I rebuilt unity and stability. Today, our caucus stands cohesive, resilient and focused.”

Mbombo said, “South African politics are changing... No party is guaranteed hegemony. This makes the political environment less hostile than before, when DA was called a ‘white party’ or accused of using black members as puppets. More people may now feel empowered to contribute to change.”