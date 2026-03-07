Secretary to parliament’s R4.4m salary hike ‘justified’, says finance committee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Secretary to parliament Xolile George was hired on a low salary, but it was increased by 70% shortly after he was appointed.

Secretary to parliament Xolile George is off the hook for now after the committee that oversees parliament’s finances this week found there was nothing sinister in the process that led to his employment and subsequent 70% salary hike.

George has been under the microscope after it emerged in 2023 that his salary was hiked from the R2.6m offer he signed to a staggering R4.4m backdated, in one sweep, seven months into the job.

The joint standing committee on the financial management of parliament said this week that George’s exponential salary hike was justified, as he had been headhunted and not hired through the process that was advertised.

This came after parliament was not satisfied with the quality of the shortlisted candidates, saying they lacked “depth”, among other concerns, the committee said. It was then that the scope was extended with a view to going as far as headhunting individuals who may not have applied when the job was initially advertised.

According to the committee, documentary evidence it viewed as it probed the matter was in stark contrast with the narrative in public that the process was “manipulated” or that George had “hired himself”.

“The documentary record demonstrates that the institution first exhausted advertisement rounds, then used a policy-sanctioned executive search route once those rounds did not produce a candidate considered suitable for a role with constitutional-level responsibilities,” the committee said on Thursday.

It said it was satisfied that there was no problem with the process that led to George’s employment.

“The committee confirms that due process was followed in the recruitment and appointment of Mr George, including the passing of appropriate parliamentary resolutions consistent with established practice,

“The committee further confirms that an express understanding existed from the headhunting stage that an independent benchmarking process would be undertaken to determine the final total remuneration package.”

This means there were two processes that ran parallel at the time, even though a Sunday Times exposé at the time revealed that George had actually accepted the job with an annual salary of R2.6m, the exact amount that was put out when the job was advertised.

The committee said an audit by the auditor-general — an “independent constitutional institution” — also found there were no irregularities with how George was hired and the salary that he was eventually paid.

The committee said it now considered the matter finalised and that parliament must continue to honour its employment obligations to George.

“Having satisfied itself that the relevant governance processes were followed and that the matter has been appropriately addressed through the institution’s oversight and audit mechanisms, the committee has formally concluded its deliberations on this matter,” it said.

In response, the EFF and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) called for a full investigation into how George’s start-up salary was increased, saying the process was marred by a “cloud of secrecy”.

The EFF said on Thursday it was concerned that the job advertisement for the position carried an annual salary of R2.6m, but the salary was then adjusted to R4.4m “shortly after George’s arrival, a decision which was not communicated to oversight bodies in parliament”.

The EFF and Saftu said reports pointed to the increase being approved by former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and former National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo. File photo. (GCIS)

Both the EFF and Saftu said reports pointed to the increase being approved by former speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and former National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo.

“While these approvals may have been procedurally granted, they do not absolve parliament of the political and ethical responsibility to account to the South African public and the working class for such an excessive increase at a time when millions are struggling to survive,” said Saftu spokesperson Newton Masuku.

The DA has lodged a complaint with the public protector and has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an investigation into the matter by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).