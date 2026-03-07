Suspects believed to be linked to a car-jamming syndicate nabbed in East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The suspects are allegedly linked to multiple crimes throughout the East London area.

Two suspects believed to be part of a vehicle jamming syndicate have been apprehended in East London, with victims of similar cases advised to approach police.

Red Alert confirmed via a social media post that the suspects were in possession of a jamming device and suspected stolen items when they were arrested on Thursday.

They were caught in an intelligence-driven operation involving a multidisciplinary team.

The security firm said intelligence had been gathered on a syndicate committing crimes throughout the Eastern Cape, mainly jamming vehicles and committing theft.

“A multidisciplinary team was assembled when the vehicle was seen coming back into East London,” the firm said in its post.

“Teams descended onto the vehicle, where two suspects were apprehended and false number plates were found, as well as [suspected] stolen laptops, break-in tools and a jamming device.

“The suspects have had cases opened against them.”

The vehicle believed to have been used by suspects while allegedly committing crime was impounded.

According to Red Alert, the suspects are being linked to multiple crimes throughout the East London area.

“If you have recently fallen victim to this type of crime, please contact your investigating officer to establish if your case can be linked,” the firm advised.

Police are yet to respond to a request for comment.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch