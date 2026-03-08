Government to address concerns over chemicals found in menstrual products

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of health Aaron Motsoaledi will co-chair the briefing on Sunday. File photo

The government will address growing public concern on Sunday after a study found hormone-disrupting chemicals in some sanitary pads and panty liners sold in South Africa.

The research, conducted by the University of the Free State (UFS), detected endocrine-disrupting chemicals such as parabens, phthalates and bisphenols in several menstrual products, raising questions about potential long-term health risks and product regulation.

The findings have sparked widespread public debate and prompted numerous enquiries from consumers, advocacy groups and the media about the safety of menstrual hygiene products.

The government’s social protection, community and human development cluster will lead a briefing on Sunday to clarify the health and regulatory implications of the study.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will co-chair the briefing and will include representatives from several departments and regulatory bodies.

The briefing is expected to provide clarity on the findings and outline the steps government and regulators may take to ensure consumer safety.

