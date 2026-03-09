‘I have no relationship with the minister’: Carrim on Senzo Mchunu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North West businessperson Suliman Carrim lost a R8.2m investment into Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s company, Medicare, which had a R360m tender with the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Madlanga commission heard on Monday.

Carrim took the witness box at the commission on Monday as he faces allegations of attempting to influence suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu to delay a probe into Matlala’s Medicare24 tender. The investigation led to the cancellation of Matlala’s R360m tender with the police.

Carrim told the commission he advanced R10m to Matlala in June 2024 when Matlala started rendering services to the police and was repaid only R1.7m.

“I have no relationship with the minister,” Carrim said.

Carrim told the commission the fact the contract was cancelled, leading to him losing millions, was proof he had no relationship with the minister.

Matlala’s WhatsApp messages showed Carrim told him in May he had sent the minister a message that read: “Good morning, minister. I just received a call from our guy, who’s a service provider for our health risk management project; he’s got very serious concerns. Apparently, you gave a directive to scrutinise his contract, and while they are at it, they must stall as much as they can to release purchase orders until you guys come up with something that can warrant the termination of the service.”

Carrim, however, told the commission the message was sent to him by his friend Brown Mogotsi.

Phone records show Mogotsi sent the message to Matlala.

Carrim said Mogotsi advised him to send the message to Matlala and mislead Matlala about the alleged relationship with the minister as a trick to get his money back.

“I was desperate and I needed to do it,” Carrim said.

Carrim said the impression he had a relationship with the minister was false.

Carrim said he was not aware that Mogotsi was talking to Matlala at the time. He described the exchange between Matlala and Mogotsi as a scenario of both playing him.

Mchunu told a parliamentary committee probing allegations of criminal syndicate infiltration in the security cluster that he received the message requesting that the probe be delayed but maintained he did not respond to it.

Carrim also faces allegations of having internal police documents.

He said the SAPS information he had, he had received from Mogosti.