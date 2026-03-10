SA’s fourth quarter GDP leads to 1.1% growth for 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Of concern, the manufacturing industry decreased by 0.6%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point, with eight of the ten manufacturing divisions reporting negative growth rates in the latest statistics.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) announced that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This was led in part by finance, real estate, and the business services industry, which increased by 1.4%, and contributed 0.3 of a percentage point.

This follows a GDP increase of 0.3% in the third quarter of 2025. In a statement announcing the final quarterly GDP data for 2025, Stats SA said personal services, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries also contributed to the growth data. Real GDP increased by 1.1% in 2025, compared to 0.5% in 2024.

“The personal services industry increased by 0.4%, contributing 0.1 of a percentage point. Increased economic activities were reported for community services and other producers. General government services increased by 0.4%.

“This was mainly due to increased employment in provincial and local government. The agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry increased by 0.4%. This was primarily due to increased economic activities reported for field crops and horticulture products.”

“The largest negative contributions were reported for the motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment; wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing; and food and beverages divisions.”

The statistics said expenditure on real GDP increased by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025, following an increase of 0.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

“Household final consumption expenditure increased by 1.2%, contributing 0.8 of a percentage point to the total growth. Positive growth rates were reported for durable goods, non-durable goods, semi-durable goods, and services.”

Net exports contributed negatively to expenditure on GDP, at -0.3 of a percentage point. Exports of goods and services decreased by 0.6%, largely influenced by decreased trade in vehicles and transport equipment, excluding large aircraft, vegetable products, and prepared foodstuffs, beverages, and tobacco.

“Imports of goods and services increased by 0.5%, largely influenced by increased trade in machinery and electrical equipment; vehicles and transport equipment, excluding large aircraft, live animals and products, and vegetable products.”

TimesLIVE