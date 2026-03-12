Getting it right: Masondo judgment correction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On March 6, 2026, TimesLIVE published an article after a judgment handed down by the Johannesburg high court on March 4 2026 in defamation proceedings issued by deputy finance minister David Masondo, who is also chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation. The application was against businessman Ralebala Mampeule. The article made various inaccurate statements regarding the court judgment. The ruling was not in favour of Mampeule as we reported. In fact, Masondo succeeded in interdicting Mampeule from making any further defamatory statements against him. Mampeule’s statements were declared to be false and defamatory and he was ordered to pay punitive costs. We apologise unreservedly to Masondo.