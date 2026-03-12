‘No name, big or small’ will be shielded from Madlanga findings, Ramaphosa says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to assure parliament that nobody, including those “wrongly” linked to him, would be shielded from possible prosecution stemming from the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Ramaphosa was speaking in the National Assembly during an oral question and answer session with MPs on Thursday.

Ramaphosa had been asked by ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli to provide reasons the interim report of the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system had not been publicly released, after it was handed to him in December 2025.

The president told MPs that the Madlanga commission’s interim report would remain under wraps for now to avoid prejudicing those implicated in it as the commission continues with its judicial probe.

But in one of the follow-up questions, acting MK Party parliamentary leader Des van Rooyen raised the spectre of controversial tenderpreneur Morgan Maumela, who has repeatedly been referred to as a relative of the president despite his office consistently correcting this.

Maumela has emerged as a key figure in the looting of R2.3bn from Tembisa Hospital and is said to be a close associate of alleged criminal kingpin Vusumusi “Cat” Matlala, who is said to have captured the top brass in the SAPS.

“South Africans will naturally worry that powerful individuals, like your relative Maumela, who you are connected to — and you are also connected to those in authority — may be shielded from scrutiny,” suggested Van Rooyen.

“Therefore, can you assure this house that none of the decisions to withhold a report or delay its publication are intended to protect politically connected individuals, including those with proximity to your office?” Van Rooyen asked.

Ramaphosa, albeit not in so many words, repeated that Maumela was not his relative.

The president and his office have, on numerous occasions, stated that Maumela was not his relative but had been married to his aunt before their divorce years ago.

“I can give assurance that no-one who is either implicated or will be implicated will be shielded, and when the commission does [issue] its recommendations, we will act accordingly on those recommendations.

“I have already gone public, honourable member, to describe the relationship between myself and Maumela and I do not wish to get into that because [it is] continuous peddling of information that is misinformation and completely incorrect,” Ramaphosa said.

“In the end, when the report is issued, the South African public will be able to see what the commission says and what action we are going to embark upon. So, no one, no big name or small, however they are connected, will be shielded.”