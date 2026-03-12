POLL | Should Siya have given Rachel unlimited access to funds?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a candid interview with 94.7 FM, Rachel Kolisi spoke about finances in her marriage to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, which sparked debate online about financial independence and shared responsibilities in relationships.

A clip of the interview was circulated on social media where Rachel explained that at one point she had to ask Siya for permission when she needed money, which prompted mixed reactions from South Africans.

Some social-media users argued that if one partner was primarily responsible for running the household and raising children they should have full access to shared finances without needing permission.

Others said couples structure their finances differently and that having limits or agreements about spending is normal in many households.

The conversation has also raised questions about financial independence, particularly when one partner leaves their job to focus on family responsibilities.

