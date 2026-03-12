The skills women omit are the ones recruiters want

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Momentum’s Invisible CV experiment showed how human strengths like empathy and adaptability can change the way recruiters evaluate candidates.

Every job application begins with the same quiet calculation: what stays and what can be left out.

For many professionals, especially women, the answer has long been clear. Lead with the measurable. List the degrees, the titles, the promotions, the technical achievements, and keep the rest brief.

Qualities like empathy, collaboration, resilience or emotional awareness are often left in the background. They are seen as difficult to quantify and easy to dismiss as “soft”.

Yet in modern workplaces these traits increasingly shape how teams function, leaders lead and organisations succeed.

Momentum’s 2025 The Success Women Want Report offers an interesting insight into this shift. The research found that 39% of women defined success through empathy and their impact on others, rather than through traditional markers like titles or financial status.

In other words, many women already recognise the importance of these strengths in their lives. The challenge is that they rarely appear in the documents used to judge professional potential.

Which raises a simple question. If these qualities matter in practice, what happens when they are made visible?

To explore this, Momentum recently ran a social experiment called The Invisible CV. Real job candidates submitted their original CVs, written in the way most people are taught to write them. These documents focused primarily on education, technical skills and career milestones.

Momentum then used its AI-powered CV Builder to create a second version of each candidate’s CV. This version kept the same experience and qualifications but also highlighted strengths that are often overlooked, including collaboration, empathy, adaptability and resilience.

Recruiters were then shown the two CVs side by side, unaware that both described the same person. Their task was simple, to choose the candidate they would most like to interview.

What happened next surprised many involved in the project — watch the video below.

In most cases, recruiters selected the CV that included the broader set of strengths. When asked why, they often said the candidate appeared more self-aware, more collaborative and better suited to real workplace dynamics.

The experiment did not prove that technical experience mattered less. It showed something subtler. When employers are given a fuller picture of a candidate, they often value the human qualities that sit alongside competence.

For many women, however, these qualities remain invisible because they have been conditioned to prioritise performance over presence. CVs become lists of achievements rather than reflections of the person behind them.

Momentum believes this gap is not about ability, but about representation.

That’s why it has made its AI CV Builder freely available on the She Owns Her Success platform. The tool helps job seekers create CVs that showcase not just what they have done, but the personal strengths that shaped those achievements.

The goal is not to replace professional credentials, but to ensure that the human traits driving success are not left off the page.

Because a CV is, in many ways, your voice when you are not in the room.

And if the Invisible CV experiment revealed anything, it is this: the qualities people often hesitate to highlight may be the very ones that help them stand out.

Want to sharpen up your CV? Visit Momentum’s She Owns Her Success platform to try its AI CV Builder.

This article was sponsored by Momentum.