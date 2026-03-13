For your eyes only: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts the world’s first Privacy Display

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Innovation at the pixel level: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra boasts the world’s first Privacy Display that keeps your data protected while maintaining brightness and clarity.

With the recently launched Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has unveiled a feature that is set to change the way users experience privacy on their phones.

For your eyes only, the AI-powered Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces the world’s first built-in Privacy Display — a revolutionary technology that protects personal information at a pixel level.

In a country where mobile phones are the gateway to banking, business, healthcare, and connection, Privacy Display helps you keep what’s yours private.

The Privacy Display feature represents a fundamental shift in mobile display technology.

Unlike traditional stick-on privacy filters that dim screens and degrade clarity, this built-in solution from Samsung endeavours to preserve full viewing quality.

When the feature is activated, Privacy Display instantly reduces side-angle visibility without compromising brightness or colour accuracy. By controlling how pixels disperse light, the screen stays bright, sharp, and comfortable for you, while limiting what others can see when viewing it from the side.

The protection works seamlessly in both portrait and landscape mode, adapting naturally to how people use their phones.

Watch the video below to see the Privacy Display feature in action:

From catching the Gautrain in Johannesburg to working remotely in a Cape Town café, people are constantly connected in shared spaces. Privacy Display is purpose-built for these everyday realities.

Imagine making an EFT while commuting on a packed bus or in a crowded waiting room, checking sensitive work emails in a busy airport lounge, or simply having a confidential WhatsApp conversation in a restaurant.

This amazing feature gives you a personal “digital privacy bubble”, even in the most public environments.

Privacy Display works hand in hand with Samsung’s software intelligence to give you complete control over when and how this privacy protection activates.

You can:

Automatically activate Privacy Display when entering a PIN or password.

Trigger protection when opening specific apps such as banking, email or messaging.

Choose adjustable privacy levels:

Partial Screen Privacy to shield notification pop-ups.



Maximum Privacy Protection for enhanced side-view shielding.

With Privacy Display, Samsung reinforces its commitment to safeguarding your personal information at every layer of the smartphone user experience.

Exclusive launch offer

Available in a choice of Cobalt Violet, White, Black and Sky Blue, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced from R30,999*.

Pre-order yours before March 31 to take advantage of these exclusive limited-time launch offers:

Upgrade from the 256 GB to 512 GB at no additional cost — get double the storage, on Samsung.

Save R5,000 on the Galaxy S26 Ultra 1TB model.

This article was sponsored by Samsung Electronics.

*Recommended retail price.