SA’s inaugural National Transport Conference sets the agenda for growth and innovation

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From highways to rail, transport drives SA’s economy. The National Transport Conference aims to build a safer, greener, growth-focused future for the sector.

The department of transport will host its inaugural National Transport Conference (NTC) from March 16 to 18 in Johannesburg, under the theme “Transport: The Driver for Growth, Job Creation, Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

The conference offers a platform for decision-makers, investors and innovators to interact, engage and network, bringing key players together to discuss how to build a sustainable transport system that drives economic growth and job creation.

Led by the minister of transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the conference will be opened by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will speak on the role of transport in enabling socioeconomic development.

Various international and local speakers — including ministers, CEOs, researchers and government officials — will explore global and regional risks, as well as strategies to mitigate them.

In addition, they will unpack emerging trends in smart, green, integrated and automated transport, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things and real-time data to optimise logistics.

Discussions will also focus on leadership and governance, and the role of public-private partnerships in the resolution of funding constraints in SA and the SADC region.

Strategic importance of the conference

Given the role of transport as a facilitator of economic growth and an enabler of social development, the conference will tackle the sector’s most pressing issues such as:

Modernising failing passenger rail systems;

Resolving port and freight bottlenecks;

Improving road safety to save lives;

Clearing infrastructure backlogs; and

Meeting climate and sustainability targets.

Addressing these challenges requires bold thinking and collaboration. It calls for a shared national agenda where every role-player — government, industry, academia and investors — work together to ensure the transformation of the transport industry.

The conference is therefore open to all stakeholders who want to invest their ideas in improving SA’s and the SADC region’s transport systems.

Academics can find networks for collaboration, while researchers gain a platform to present studies that influence national policy. Businesses will discover opportunities to partner on infrastructure projects or introduce new technologies. Transport operators can access critical insights on regulations, funding models, and innovation and policymakers and officials can share ideas with international counterparts on best practices.

The conference will deliver tangible outcomes, including:

Policy-aligned sector commitments;

New public-private partnerships;

Improved intergovernmental co-ordination; and

Acceleration of priority transport projects.

Breakaway sessions

The conference will feature expert-led breakaway sessions exploring various subjects. These include:

Freight and rail reform: enabling private sector participation towards reaching the 2030 targets of 250-million tonnes of freight and 600-million passenger rail trips.

enabling private sector participation towards reaching the 2030 targets of 250-million tonnes of freight and 600-million passenger rail trips. Port modernisation: enhancing global competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgrades.

enhancing global competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure and technology upgrades. Regulatory reform: improving competitiveness and efficiency. Creating a single regulator for road, rail, ports and aviation to boost competition, manage tariffs and improve efficiency.

improving competitiveness and efficiency. Creating a single regulator for road, rail, ports and aviation to boost competition, manage tariffs and improve efficiency. Aviation and tourism: facilitating regional integration, innovation, job creation, tourism and regional economic growth.

facilitating regional integration, innovation, job creation, tourism and regional economic growth. Resilience and sustainability: improving transport infrastructure and system preparedness for risks and ensuring the sustainability of transport operations through decarbonisation, efficiency, cleaner technologies and growing public transport.

improving transport infrastructure and system preparedness for risks and ensuring the sustainability of transport operations through decarbonisation, efficiency, cleaner technologies and growing public transport. Safety: effectively implementing the safe systems approach to save lives in the transport environment, ensuring the safety of public transport and achieving 50% reduction in road fatalities by 2030.

effectively implementing the safe systems approach to save lives in the transport environment, ensuring the safety of public transport and achieving 50% reduction in road fatalities by 2030. Professionalising public transport: transforming and formalising public transport, improving regulation and governance, adopting new technologies and data-driven optimisation, developing accessible infrastructure, ensuring socially, economically and environmentally sustainable operations.

transforming and formalising public transport, improving regulation and governance, adopting new technologies and data-driven optimisation, developing accessible infrastructure, ensuring socially, economically and environmentally sustainable operations. Intergovernmental relations: enhancing intergovernmental relations for effective coordination, planning and budgeting towards efficient infrastructure and optimum transport services.

enhancing intergovernmental relations for effective coordination, planning and budgeting towards efficient infrastructure and optimum transport services. Financial viability and funding models: strengthening the financial sustainability of transport entities, implementing regulatory reforms (improving competitiveness and efficiency), finding ways to increase maintenance budgets, opening the sector for private sector investments in infrastructure, technologies and operations, and exploring blended finance options.

Exhibitions

The conference includes an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technological advancements in:

Smart mobility and AI: integrated, on-demand transport and AI-powered traffic management.

integrated, on-demand transport and AI-powered traffic management. Green energy: alternative fuels and sustainable supporting infrastructure.

alternative fuels and sustainable supporting infrastructure. Digital infrastructure: virtual models and simulations for traffic management.

virtual models and simulations for traffic management. Advanced logistics: port automation and AI-driven freight optimisation.

port automation and AI-driven freight optimisation. Safety solutions: AI-driven violation cameras and advanced warning systems.

How to attend

To register to attend the conference virtually, visit the NTC website.

Conference proceedings will be shared live on the department of transport’s digital platforms including Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

It will also covered by various media outlets in radio, television and print.

For more information and enquiries, email conference@dot.gov.za

This article was sponsored by the Department of Transport.