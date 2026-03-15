Consumers warned about Click’s contaminated snacks

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The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of Made for Tots Corn Puffs Chicken 12g by supplier Clicks Retailers Pty Limited (Clicks).

The recall affects 1,152 units.

Clicks informed the NCC that about 348 units were sold to consumers while 804 units had been removed from shelves.

According to the supplier, the affected batch tested positive for non-pathogenic Listeria contamination. Clicks noted the type of Listeria bacteria involved was generally non-pathogenic to humans but had rare and isolated reports of human disease.

Consumers are urged to look out for the following information to confirm whether the product in their possession is affected:

Identifying Numbers: 396194 MGF 03.03.26Lot 6:003BB 02.03.2027

“The affected products were sold at Clicks stores in South Africa and Clicks Online and were also distributed to Lesotho. Consumers with the affected products are urged not to consume the products and immediately return those to any Clicks store for a full refund or replacement, with or without any proof of purchase,” said the NCC.

The NCC is monitoring this recall, and other recalls communicated recently, to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.

The NCC’s acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu, said: “As we mark World Consumer Rights Day today [Sunday] with the global theme Safe Products. Confident Consumers, we remind suppliers of their obligation to provide goods of good quality, free of defects, usable and durable. Where goods fail to meet the required standards, those goods must be removed from the shelves to minimise potential harm.”

Sowetan