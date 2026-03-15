Madlanga commission welcomes arrest of suspect in Witness D murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Madlanga commission has welcomed the arrest of a suspect believed to be Witness D‘s killer.

This follows the announcement by police that the task team established to investigate allegations emerging at the commission had registered its first breakthrough on Saturday.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said they welcomed the arrest.

“The commission urges the relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for the families of all those affected by people who are attempting to resist accountability for their alleged acts of criminality,” he said.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was arrested after police obtained overwhelming evidence,

“The team obtained a J50 arrest warrant this week and made their first arrest on Saturday.

“The suspect believed to be the one who allegedly shot and killed Witness D was arrested in Johannesburg,” she said

Mathe said the suspect is expected to appear before the Brakpan magistrate’s court on Monday.

Witness D testified in camera at the commission in November against some members of the SAPS and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in the murder of Emmanuel Mbhense.

In his evidence, Witness D further implicated suspended EMPD acting deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi in a murder cover-up of Mbhense’s murder

He said after the officers tortured Mbhense to death during an interrogation, Mkhwanazi was called and instructed them to dump the body at a mine shaft or a river.

He said because of how Mkhwanazi was looking at him when issuing those instruction he understood that the instruction was for him and he obeyed used his vehicle to dump the body at a river.

Witness D was shot dead outside his home in Brakpan on the East Rand in December 2025.

Sowetan