SANDF chief vows to show no mercy to criminals

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Police and soldiers seen during a raid in Rietvallei. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

The chief of South African National Defence Force says the SANDF will enforce the rules by any means necessary as soldiers are deployed in crime hotspots across Gauteng.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Tshwane about the deployment of soldiers to deal with illegal mining and gang violence among other crimes, Gen Rhudzani Maphwanya said soldiers would not hold back against criminals.

“We are going out there in defence of our people, to protect our people and to prevent and combat crime and that is what we will be assisting with.

“We are not going to harass our people. Any people who might feel harassed are criminals and we are reiterating again we are going there for those criminals, not to harass our people,” he said.

SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola brief the media in Tshwane, March 15 2026. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Maphwanya said they would ensure they create conditions that would make it difficult for criminals to continue to act with impunity.

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said the presence of the SAPS and SANDF in communities aims to restore stability, rebuild trust between communities, maintain law enforcement and disrupt criminal networks.

More than 2,000 soldiers have been deployed in the country from March 1 till the end of March 2027. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered their deployment during his 2026 state of the nation address.

Masemola said that the SANDF intervention will focus on hotspots that include Gauteng, North West, the Western Cape and Free State.

The deployment of the troops has been received with mixed emotions.

No ‘turf war’

Top army generals have dismissed claims of a “turf war” between the army and the police over the deployment of the troops to help fight crime in hotspots around the country.

This comes after army top brass told parliament’s joint standing committee on defence they would not take operational instructions from anyone outside the SANDF.

High-ranking officers said on Friday the joint operation was designed to enhance co-operation and minimise operational friction between the two entities.

Lt-Gen Michael Ramantswana, chief of operations at the SANDF, also downplayed claims that the deployment of soldiers was being delayed due to “turf wars” with the police over command and control.

“What is called friction between us and the police is non-existent,” he said.

Earlier last week, Ian Cameron, chairperson of the parliamentary police portfolio committee, wrote to the SANDF about the apparent rift, saying it was worrying that soldiers deployed in Gauteng were apparently not in the company of police.

“I am particularly concerned about reports that, until very recently, there had been no meaningful joint operational training between the two institutions,” wrote Cameron.

“Furthermore, SANDF representatives reportedly indicated to the joint standing committee on defence that their members would not take operational orders from SAPS [the police force]. If that position still stands, it raises important questions about how operational command and control will function on the ground.”

— Additional reporting Sunday Times.