EPWP Phase V: 1.7-million work opportunities created — and counting

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The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) continues to play a vital role in addressing poverty and unemployment in SA. Since its launch in 2004, the government initiative has provided millions of people with temporary work opportunities while helping them gain valuable skills that can improve their future employment prospects.

Now in Phase V, which began in April 2024, the EPWP aims to create 5-million work opportunities by March 2029 through its four key sectors: environment and culture, infrastructure, non-state (supporting non-profits) and social.

Recently, national and provincial EPWP officials, representatives from social sector departments, municipalities, and strategic partners such as the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) gathered in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, for a three-day Social Sector Conference.

The conference created an opportunity to review the progress made by the programme and to develop practical solutions that would strengthen its implementation across provinces and municipalities.

EPWP deputy director-general Carmen-Joy Abrahams. (EPWP)

A major highlight of the conference was the announcement by EPWP deputy director-general Carmen-Joy Abrahams that Phase V had already created 1.7-million work opportunities. This milestone reflects the government’s continued commitment to empowering communities while tackling unemployment.

The social sector of the EPWP plays a significant role in reaching the programme’s overall target. Through labour-intensive projects, the sector delivers essential social services such as childcare, elder care, and school nutrition programmes, directly supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

EPWP Phase V also places strong emphasis on skills development. Through partnerships with SETAs and other stakeholders, the programme provides training that equips participants with practical, market-relevant skills.

This ensures that individuals not only benefit from temporary employment, but also improve their chances of securing sustainable jobs in the future.

Through collaboration, innovation, and community participation, the EPWP continues to create opportunities, build skills, and contribute to inclusive economic growth across SA.

For more information, visit the EPWP website. To stay up to date with the latest news, follow EPWP on Facebook.

This article was sponsored by the department of public works & infrastructure.