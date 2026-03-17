Trustpilot profit quadruples as review platform emerges as ‘AI winner’

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Global online review platform Trustpilot said on Tuesday its annual profit more than quadrupled, lifted by AI search tools that drove a 1,490% surge in click-throughs to its site. File photo

Global online review platform Trustpilot said on Tuesday its annual profit more than quadrupled, lifted by AI search tools that drove a 1,490% surge in click-throughs to its site and reinforced its role as a key data source for AI models.

Shares of the company jumped nearly 19% in early trading.

Trustpilot, whose reviews are increasingly appearing on the web and in AI-generated search results, is among digital platforms with large stores of user-generated content benefiting from the AI boom, as large language models draw on review sites to answer consumer queries.

“This is a very strong set of results in our view, with material consensus upgrades expected at the adjusted ebitda line, with results and LLM citations reinforcing our view that Trustpilot is an AI winner,” RBC analysts said.

Trustpilot said click-throughs from AI search soared 1,490% year-on-year, with the platform ranked as the fifth most-cited domain globally on ChatGPT in January, according to data provider Promptwatch.

The London-listed company forecast high-teens revenue growth in 2026 and a 2-3 percentage point improvement in its adjusted ebitda margin, supported by strong 2025 bookings.

In December, short seller Grizzly Research disclosed a short position in Trustpilot and accused it of creating fake profiles to post negative reviews and pressure firms into paid subscriptions. Trustpilot rejected the allegations.

The company reported an operating profit of $16m (R267.1m) for 2025, up 320% from $3.8m (R63.4m) a year earlier.

Reuters